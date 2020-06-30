The NBA and the players union will paint & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; on the Orlando courts when the season resumes, according to source

The news was first reported by ESPN and comes when athletes from all sports call for justice in black deaths by police. Both the league and the players' association have previously announced the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

Many past and current NBA players have posted statements, made social media posts, or written about the protests after George Floyd's death in police custody.

LeBron James posted an image on Instagram with one side showing the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck and Colin Kaepernick kneeling on the other side with the words "This … … is why" and the caption "Do you understand NOW ? ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿?

Michael Jordan wrote in a statement after Floyd's death that he was "deeply saddened, really hurt, and just plain angry."