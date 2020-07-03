The NBA bubble will bring & # 39; difficulty level & # 39;

Jarrett Allen admits that there is no way that the NBA can guarantee that all players comply with safety protocols once the league restarts in Orlando. In short, there will be a personal risk of contracting COVID-19, but it is a risk that the Nets center is willing to take.

"It will be 310 players or something like that. Eliminate NBA players: It is a lot of people to make sure you have complete control and complete guidelines. Then you add the NBA aspect, a group of adult men in this situation. We have our needs, we have our desires and you know how we are, "Allen said with a smile." I agree that there will be some level of difficulty as Dame (Damian Lillard) said. "

A total of 25 of the 351 players evaluated since June 23 came back positive, including teammates Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, who were ruled out on the restart, but Allen is committed to playing.

"For everyone, including myself, it is a bit of a concern. We will all go somewhere unknown," Allen said. "But at the end of the day, I have no doubt that the two powers, Disney and the NBA, are looking for the best solution for us. Obviously, I have a little doubt on my mind; we are all human But I have confidence.

"I wondered if it was worth risking my health. But at the end of the day, weighing the options, I'd better be going."

If Allen, whose name will appear in low-season commercial rumors for a third star, would be excluded, the Nets would be decimated.

Still, despite starting 58 of Brooklyn's 64 games, Allen was seventh in minutes, while Jordan was eighth. And Allen had lost control in the center, out of the lineup in the past two games and sat in the fourth quarters since early February.

Former coach Kenny Atkinson's decision to initiate Allen over Jordan was believed to be a matter of contention. But for the past 15 games, Jordan was second on the team in the fourth quarter (110), while Allen was last among the rotation players (39).

Once the Nets parted ways with Atkinson, interim coach Jacque Vaughn's first move was to get Allen out of the lineup. Now his team is without Jordan, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton and Wilson Chandler, leaving Allen as the only true great man, backed by 6-foot-9-inch, 228-pound Rodions Kurucs.

"There is some pressure. I don't mean to say I'm the last one standing, bad as it sounds. There is some pressure so I can stay healthy and help the team succeed, "said Allen.

"I've been in this position before.… Year of rookie. I was the great lead player, then last year when Ed (Davis) got hurt, I had the burden, and this year it happened. I just need to go out there and show that I'm capable of playing. at this level again. "