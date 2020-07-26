The NBA checks to see if Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers went to the strip club while out of the & # 39; bubble & # 39;

NBA officials are investigating Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams after a photo appeared, allegedly showing him at an Atlanta strip club Thursday, in what would be a violation of "bubble" regulations. league coronavirus.

Williams was granted an excused absence from the Walt Disney World Resort, where scrimmage games recently began and where players are kidnapped, to attend a funeral. But the NBA is now reportedly investigating Williams' nighttime activity to see if he engaged in other high-risk behavior, ESPN reported.

The NBA has its players and other team personnel in high-level quarantine to protect them from the virus as it prepares for regular season play to resume on July 30, four months after the season abruptly closed in March due to coronavirus safety concerns.

Twenty-two of the league's 30 teams have entered the "bubble," which the NBA first announced on July 13 that it would be a COVID-free zone.

Williams could miss the Clippers' opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers if the NBA finds the player involved in any other illicit activity during his absence from the bubble.

The NBA may choose to add additional time to William's quarantine, preventing him from playing in the next game.

Rapper Jack Harlow reportedly posted a photo on social media, showing himself and Williams at the Magic City Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta on Thursday night. The photo has since been removed.

Harlow originally claimed the post was from an old photo, but Williams confirmed that the photo was taken Thursday, ESPN reported. He told NBA security that there were no artists inside the club at the time of his visit, according to the report.

Bobby Marks, an ESPN reporter, said Williams could lose $ 150,000 of his salary if he is found to have broken his quarantine.

“A 10-day quarantine would see Lou Williams lose two seed sets and lose up to $ 150,000 in wages. A four-day quarantine would get Williams back on the court for the first game on July 30, ”Marks wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Williams is reportedly a regular at the Magic City club. It has even named a menu item after the NBA player, Yahoo Sports reported.

Williams told NBA officials that she visited the strip club after the funeral ended at 6 p.m. Thursday.