The NBA ended the relationship with the Chinese basketball camp more than a year ago

The NBA ended its relationship with its Xinjiang basketball academy more than a year ago.

League chief operating officer Mark Tatum responded to a letter sent by U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, which was sent to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Tatum said they had ended their relationship with the Chinese basketball academy.

The camp was criticized for its proximity to camps where the Chinese government has detained around one million Uighur Muslims. Prisoners there have said that their experience consisted of brainwashing and torture.

In her letter to the league, Blackburn said she was concerned about the league's interests in China and spoke about Daryl Morey's "Free Hong Kong" tweet, as well as the letter from Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, who called the protesters "separatists". movement."

At the end of the latter, Blackburn had three questions for Silver with a July 21 deadline.

She asked:

What are the anticipated financial consequences of China Central Television (CCTV) 's continued ban on broadcasting the NBA games?

Please indicate the extent of the NBA's relationship with the Chinese state-owned company Alibaba.

The NBA reportedly continues to operate a training center in Xinjiang, one of the worst humanitarian zones in the world. What steps is the NBA taking to close this location?

According to Sports Illustrated, Tatum answered the first question by saying that CCTV's ban on broadcasting NBA games cost the league hundreds of millions of dollars. The second question was about the league's multi-year contracts with Alibaba, which focused on distributing NBA content on its digital platforms.

And the third question about Xinjiang had a one sentence answer:

"The NBA has not been involved with the Xinjiang basketball academy for more than a year, and the relationship has ended."

Apparently, the answers did not satisfy Blackburn. She said Silver was not acknowledging the problem with China, saying she did not like the tone of Tatum's response and did not address the conflict between NBA finances and values, which she never asked them to do.

With that said, Blackburn was happy that the NBA had ended its relationship with the Xinjiang Academy.

"It is inconceivable and disrespectful to Commissioner Silver to circumvent a problem that requires real leadership," Blackburn said in the statement. “The response from Deputy Commissioner and Director of Operations Mark Tatum lacks the appropriate concern and responsibility that should accompany congressional correspondence. These technical answers do not address the broader questions about whether there is a conflict between your financial decisions and professed values.

"However, I am pleased that the NBA has publicly admitted for the first time that its participation in the Xinjiang academy has ended. I will continue my questions about the Uighurs and the NBA corporate associations at the appropriate levels of organizational leadership."