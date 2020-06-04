The NBA has approved a plan to continue the season with 22 teams.





The NBA Board of Governors approved a plan Thursday. That would restart the season in Orlando using a 22-team format, according to the league.

Three-quarters of the 30 NBA teams must ratify the proposal.

The new plan would see 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams play eight "seed" games to determine the seeds in the playoffs. Then, the seven teams in each conference with the best records combined with the regular season games and qualifying games would qualify for the playoffs, ready to proceed as they always have.

The top eight teams in both conferences will be part of the 22 teams that play, the NBA said. The remaining six teams will be those within the six games of eighth place.

The 22 participating teams are: Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder , Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. The restart would tentatively start on July 31, the NBA declared, with the NBA Finals ending no later than October 12. The NBA Draft is scheduled for October 15, and the 2020-21 season will begin on December 1, approximately two months later than previous years. But all of this still depends on an agreement with Disney to use Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, as a single campus site for all games, practices and housing. Previous reports have said that the NBA was in talks with Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex like that campus, as the coronavirus has made traditional travel dangerous. The National Basketball Players Association is also involved in finalizing the plan, according to the NBA. NBA suspended his season after a Utah Jazz member tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. The coronavirus pandemic forced many American sports organizations to consider adjustments, including canceling events and holding games without fans. In an effort to mitigate any risk, players would be screened for coronaviruses every day, ESPN previously reported. If someone tests positive, they will be eliminated and treated individually. "The NBA and NBPA are working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts, and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 related risk, which includes a regular testing protocol and safety practices strict, "the NBA said in its statement. Some families, particularly for teams hoping to make the playoffs, may also be allowed in the "bubble" as the arrangement has been called.

CNN's Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.





