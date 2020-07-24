The NBA hires & # 39; chief of staff and inclusion officer & # 39; to monitor diversity issues

The NBA announced Thursday the hiring of Oris Stuart as "league chief of staff and inclusion," a new administrative official.

Stuart will be responsible for leading the combined 30-team league Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion groups, according to an NBA statement. It will also "oversee diversity and inclusion strategies for the NBA" while helping to "attract, retain, develop, and attract diverse talents."

"Oris' appointment as Director of People and Inclusion is a testament to his impact on our leagues and teams in the past five years," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "His commitment to developing our employees and driving inclusion at all levels of our organization make him exceptionally fit for this new role."

Stuart will begin the role on August 15 and report to NBA President of Administration Bob Criqui.

Before joining the NBA in June 2015, Stuart was a senior partner at Korn Ferry, an executive search and talent management firm, where he led his inclusion and diversity practice for two years. He is one of 31 office clerks in the African American league who hold a position of vice president or higher. He previously served as the NBA's director of diversity and inclusion.

The NBA recently released its 2020 Racial and Gender Report Report, which saw the league receive an A-plus for overall racial hiring. The NBA received an F rating when it comes to racial hiring and women's hiring for team presidents and CEOs.

The report indicated that 83.1 percent of NBA players were people of color as of November 1, 2019. The league consists of 74.2 percent black players, 16.9 percent white players, 2.2 percent players Latino / Hispanic and .4 percent Asian player. Those who were classified as "other" races made up 6.3 percent of all players.

According to the report, out of 30 teams in the NBA, there are three black CEOs or presidents. People of color make up 30 percent of all NBA head coaches

"With a focus on people, culture, inclusion and innovation, Stuart will establish policies and expand programs to increase the representation of people of color and women in leadership roles and positions throughout the league," said the league.

In June, the NBA and the players' union agreed that shedding light on social justice issues would be a shared goal of the 22-team season restart in Orlando, Florida.

"The league and the players are in a unique position to have a direct impact in the fight against systemic racism in our country, and we are committed to collective action to build a more equitable and just society," said Silver. “A shared goal of our season restart will be to use our Orlando platform to draw attention to these important social justice issues.

The scrimmage action continued at Walt Disney World on Thursday.