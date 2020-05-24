The NBA in talks to resume the season at Disney World this summer

The National Basketball Association is in negotiations to resume the 2019-2020 season at Disney World. They are having "exploratory conversations" to celebrate all the games and keep all the players at the Walt Disney ESPN complex in Orlando. In mid-March, the NBA made the difficult decision to suspend its current season due to the current situation in the world, which directly affected the league players. Fans around the world were shocked and saddened by the decision.

As June approaches, several NBA players have revealed their intention to return to the basketball courts to end the season. Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James have had secret practices with the team to prepare and have mentioned more than once that they think now is the time to resume the season. The NBA released an official statement regarding the Disney talks. You can read the statement below.

"The NBA, along with the National Basketball Players Association, engages in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Company about the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida as a one-stop site for an NBA Campus for games, practices, and housing.Our priority remains the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines for ensure that adequate medical protections and protocols exist. "

The news comes when Disney Springs reopened to the public, which resulted in large crowds. Universal Orlando will also open its doors on June 5, and many believe that Disney World will be next. That said, it is believed that if the NBA plays again, and there will be no crowd of attendees. This leads to a host of issues that will need to be resolved in time for July.

The NBA will have to analyze the remodeling of the season, along with the aspect of the playoffs. Additionally, the league will have to go into detail about health concerns about starting the season again, along with what could happen if someone is directly affected. They will also have to detail where players will be staying and security concerns on that aspect as well. Will players and their families have to practice social distancing and stay indoors in Orlando? Or will Orlando be open by then?

The NBA is also believed to be having talks with Las Vegas about the resumption of the 2019-2020 series at an undisclosed location. As more and more cities in the United States try to reopen their doors, Vegas has been the one yearning to return and could open fully, with restrictions, in a matter of weeks. As for the NBA starting again, there will have to be some training and many other discussions before it starts moving forward. You can check out the official statement regarding the Disney talks below, thanks to NBA Official Twitter bill.

The following is a statement from NBA Director of Communications Mike Bass: pic.twitter.com/8gfK5iVXs8 – NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020

