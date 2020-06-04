The NBA plans to restart the season on July 31.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, right, holds a press conference with Social Minister Lena Hallengren at government offices in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 4. Soren Andersson / TT News Agency / AP

Sweden will ease its travel restrictions set June 13 to allow those without symptoms of coronavirus to move around the country, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday, his spokesman told CNN.

"This decision does not mean that the danger has passed," Lofven said during a press conference. "It does not mean that life returns to normal and that other restrictions continue to apply."

"If the curve showing the seriously ill reappears, there will be new restrictions."

Starting June 8, temporary workers in agriculture, forestry and horticulture in the European Union will be able to enter Sweden.

Belgian borders will be open to EU countries, the United Kingdom and non-EU countries within the Schengen zone starting June 15, a federal government spokesperson told CNN. Belgium will allow almost all companies to reopen on June 8, including cafes and bars, which must comply with social distancing measures.

Virgin Atlantic has announced its plan to restart passenger flight, with services from London Heathrow to Orlando, Hong Kong, Shanghai, New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Los Angeles to resume from July 20-21. The company said Thursday in a statement.

"As countries around the world begin to relax travel restrictions, Virgin Atlantic will resume some routes on July 20, while steadily increasing passenger flight during the second half of 2020, with a gradual and progressive recovery until 2021. in line with customer demand. " statement said.