The NBA presents its vision for Disney to restart teams and players

Here's what's in store for NBA players heading to Disney next month: game rooms, access to the golf course, cabins with judges to beat the heat, fishing areas, bowling, backstage tours, and living room.

It just sounds like a vacation.

The NBA outlined very specific plans for players and teams for Tuesday's restart, and did so in a memo and manual, both obtained by The Associated Press. Since safety is of utmost importance during the coronavirus pandemic, players were told that they will be tested regularly, but not with deep nasal swabs, and that they must comply with strict policies for physical distancing and wearing of masks.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been working on the terms of how the restart will work for weeks, constantly seeking the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, perhaps the country's best-known doctor as far as regards Battle against COVID-19.

"My confidence did not exist at the beginning of this virus because I was very scared," union executive director Michele Roberts told the AP AP. "Now that I lived, I breathed and suffered for hours and hours understanding the virus, listening to our experts and comparing different alternative protocols, I can't even think of anything else we can do, except hermetically seal the players that would keep them safe."

Players must inform their teams by June 24 whether or not they intend to play, according to a memo sent to NBPA members. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said that if a player is not comfortable playing at Disney, whether for health or social reasons facing the country at the moment, then he does not have to report to his team and will not be disciplined. than losing wages for lost games.

Most teams will arrive in Florida on July 7, 8, or 9. A person with knowledge of the situation said that reigning champion Toronto Raptors, the only NBA team based outside of the United States, will be able to meet for some pre-camp training. under strict guidelines that other teams will follow in their own cities, before that arrival date. The Raptors are likely to train somewhere in Florida, the person speaking to the AP said on condition of anonymity because a deal with a training site has not yet been signed.

For the Raptors, it has been an area of ​​concern largely due to current Canadian government regulations that require a 14-day quarantine for people returning to Canada. Some Raptors players are in Toronto right now; some are in the US USA

No one on the NBA's Disney campus, which has been freely described as a bubble, will be allowed to enter another person's bedroom. The NBA also told players and teams that it will work with one or more outside health care companies to provide an X-ray and MRI-capable medical clinic on campus, which is critical, as the league theoretically does not I would like the players and team staff to leave. and potentially dealing with exposure to the coronavirus by going off Disney property for such tests.

The league plan also details how the training rooms and meeting rooms will be used, the procedures for use on the practice court: three-hour blocks per team, all scheduled, with one hour open between sessions to clean up and disinfect, and even how the player's equipment and clothing will be handled.

It also addresses the polarizing problem of how the league and its players will be able to address social injustice and racial inequality, two issues of constant importance, particularly now across the country.

The NBA said it would be "a central goal of our season restart" to draw attention and what he called "sustained action to the problems of social injustice, including fighting systemic racism, expanding educational and economic opportunities throughout the black community, the enactment of significant police and criminal justice reform and the promotion of greater civic engagement. "

The league said it is still in talks with the NBPA about the best way to do this. Some NBA players, such as NBPA executive board member Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and downtown Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard, have suggested that playing could alienate the movement to fuel immediate and dramatic change in racial issues. in the country.

Roberts praised Silver's willingness to work with players who might feel awkward when restarting the season.

"The fact that our players have the option not to play, I think it says a lot about the commissioner's ability to appreciate how important this problem is, not just for African-American players but for all of our members," said Roberts. "There has not been a shred of skepticism about the sincerity of the players' feelings about this."

The NBA is planning games in three arenas during the opening part of the restart, where each of the 22 teams going to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex will play eight games before the playoffs begin. The teams will be housed in three hotels, with between six and eight teams in each.

Other plans the NBA has for the restart include mental health professionals available to players and coaches; chapel services before the game, performed virtually; yoga and meditation; three meals a day and four meals on game days; and restaurant availability.

Teams can assemble up to 35 people as part of the basketball operations group, which includes players, a senior executive, an athletic trainer, a strength and conditioning coach, a team and safety manager.