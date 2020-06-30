The NBA will put & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; on the courts for the rest of the season

The NBA's plan to highlight social justice issues when the game is restarted reportedly will start from scratch.

The fields to be used for games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida will have "Black Lives Matter" painted on them, ESPN reported Monday.

The NBA will use three arenas on the Disney site as 22 of the league's 30 teams conclude the regular season that begins July 30.

The National Basketball Players Association and the league have discussed methods of promoting messages of equality and police reform since George Floyd's death sparked protests nationally and globally.

NBPA President Chris Paul, a guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, recently told ESPN that the players obtained permission from the league to use words that promote social justice instead of their names on uniforms.

"We are just trying to keep shedding light on the different social justice issues that the boys in our league continue to talk about day after day," said Paul. “People say that social justice will be out of everyone's mind in Orlando. With these shirts, it doesn't go away. "

According to Paul, phrases like "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can & # 39; t Breathe" or the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery could be seen on the uniforms. Taylor and Arbery were also killed in shootings this year.

The WNBA could also follow the NBA's lead and put "Black Lives Matter" on their courts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for its 2020 season, according to ESPN. The report added that WNBA players could wear pre-game jerseys with the phrase "Say their name," seeking to keep the focus on Taylor and other women who are victims of alleged police brutality.