The NBA will use artificial intelligence and a touch app feature to cheer to help fans trapped at home get into the game.

But knowing what difference their support can make (advantage to the local court, anyone?), The NBA proposes a few solutions: a cheer touch app and video technology that will teleport their faces from the court from the comfort of their homes.

"Obviously, it is very different for the players and it is different for the fans who watch at home. I mean, in this sport, like many others, there is that advantage on the local court, that six men. It is the roar of the crowd, the booing of the crowd, "NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on CNN Wednesday with Wolf Blitzer. "We are trying to replicate that to some degree without channeling the noise of the crowd."

The moves are just a few of the ways that professional sports leagues are dealing with absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB announced similar animation technology ahead of its return last week: "Cheer at the Ballpark" allows fans to cheer, boo, or clap from their couches.

In both the NBA and WNBA app, there is now a touch to cheer option, which would allow fans to virtually cheer on their favorite teams. At the end of the game, the total cheers are counted and displayed on a scoreboard. At the end of the season, fans of teams with the first three total taps will be invited to participate in a virtual round table with players from that team, said the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, which began its season last week.