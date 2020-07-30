The NBA will use artificial intelligence and a touch app feature to cheer to help fans trapped at home get into the game.

But knowing what difference their support can make (advantage to the local court, anyone?), The NBA proposes a few solutions: a cheer touch app and video technology that will teleport their faces from the court from the comfort of their homes.
"Obviously, it is very different for the players and it is different for the fans who watch at home. I mean, in this sport, like many others, there is that advantage on the local court, that six men. It is the roar of the crowd, the booing of the crowd, "NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on CNN Wednesday with Wolf Blitzer. "We are trying to replicate that to some degree without channeling the noise of the crowd."
The moves are just a few of the ways that professional sports leagues are dealing with absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB announced similar animation technology ahead of its return last week: "Cheer at the Ballpark" allows fans to cheer, boo, or clap from their couches.
In both the NBA and WNBA app, there is now a touch to cheer option, which would allow fans to virtually cheer on their favorite teams. At the end of the game, the total cheers are counted and displayed on a scoreboard. At the end of the season, fans of teams with the first three total taps will be invited to participate in a virtual round table with players from that team, said the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, which began its season last week.
And the Microsoft teams, Silver explained to Blitzer, have a mode that would actually show fans on screens in the arena on the sidelines, allowing players to view their images on the court.
"We are excited to partner with Microsoft to virtually engage NBA fans in our season restart," said Sara Zuckert, director of the upcoming NBA television broadcast, in a blog post on the Microsoft website. "This unique live gaming experience will allow fans to maintain a sense of community while watching their favorite teams and players."
The company said each game court would feature 17-foot-tall LED displays that fit around three sides of the arena and showcase 300 enthusiastic fans ported using Teams' "Together Mode". The product uses artificial intelligence to "bring people together in a shared environment like a conference room, a cafeteria, or a stadium," he said.
However, it is still unclear what kind of difference this technology will make in the general atmosphere of a sports match.
Other countries have also tried their luck with similar technology, such as Japan, where Yamaha has developed a "Remote Cheerer powered by Sound UD" system that broadcasts cheers, boos, and chants from users' homes to the stadium.
However, not all attempts have been successful.
In South Korea, FC Seoul was fined 100 million Korean won (around $ 81,000) after being accused of placing sex dolls on its stands to add to the atmosphere during a closed match.
CNN's Jack Guy contributed to this report.