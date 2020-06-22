The Netflix series & # 39; The Witcher & # 39; will resume filming in August

Netflix's hit series "The Witcher" will resume production in August despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The fantasy show directed by Henry Cavill, based on the best-selling book and video game series, announced its decision Monday on social media.

"I am dusting off my lute and feather, I have some news, some mead to spill: after all the months we've been apart, it's time for production to resume. The warlock and his bard, who is perfect, will reunite on set on August 17, "the poem read.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT. NEWSOM ALLOWS FILM AND TV PRODUCTION TO RESUME NEXT WEEK

Before "The Witcher" discontinued production in March, he was filming at Arborfield Studios outside London. Actor Kristofer Hivju, who joined the cast for Season 2, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus and the set was thoroughly cleaned.

In April, Hivju assured fans that he was "fully recovered and in good health" after a quarantine with only "mild symptoms."

SEQUEL & # 39; AVATAR & # 39; RESUME PRODUCTION, PRODUCT SHARES IMAGE OF & # 39; FIRST SHOT BACK & # 39; IN THE SET

"The Witcher" was a huge success for Netflix with some 76 million streams for the first season when it premiered in the fall of 2019. Season 2 is set to drop in 2021.

Last week, Universal Jurassic Park: Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, announced their plan to start production in early July.

According to Deadline, two weeks of pre-production will take place and everyone behind and in front of the camera will be evaluated before stepping on set and retesting several times during the session.

& # 39; MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 & # 39; WILL ESTABLISH TO START PRODUCTION AGAIN IN SEPTEMBER AFTER CLOSING BY COVID-19

Pratt and Howard will also be under quarantine for two weeks after landing in England on a government mandate.

Universal is reportedly spending $ 5 million on new protocols to make the set a safe place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the pandemic hit in March, "Jurassic Park: Dominion" was four weeks old on a 20-week shoot. The film, the third and final of the relaunched franchise, is directed by Colin Trevorrow.