The Nets Essentially Hit The NBA Playoff Ticket With Victory Over The Wizards

For the Nets, Sunday's game was always going to be a playoff or possible play-in. And Brooklyn appeared behind the few remaining stalwarts.

They drove a stake through Washington's postseason hopes, and essentially hit their own playoff ticket behind Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen.

The Nets had a slow start to a 118-110 victory over the Wizards at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, but assured that they will avoid a confrontation.

LeVert had 25 of his 34 highest points in the second half. He had 14 in the last six minutes, looking every inch for the All-Star to lead the Nets to a victory and a seven-game cushion over Washington with just six games remaining. The Nets' magic number to secure a playoff spot has now been reduced to four.

The Wizards will have to go at least 3-3 in the rest of the seed schedule to scratch within four games in the Nets or Magic standings, and thus force a play-in.

Both lists were decimated. Washington was without John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Davis Bertans. The Nets' absences are legionary and well documented. They don't have eight players, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Taurean Prince. But they had enough to win and tied with Orlando for seventh place in the East.

Burly Washington center Thomas Bryant ate the Nets inside and out as well. The Rochester, New York native had 30 points in the game with 12 of 20 shots, shooting down 13 rebounds and also hitting 4 of 6 from the depths.

But with the Nets desperately in need of an unconditional trio of LeVert, Allen, and Harris, all three stepped forward.

Harris had a record 27 points on steamy 10-for-13 shooting, and tied his season high going 6-of-7 from deep. Allen tied his season high with 22 points, a perfect 10-for-10 from the line, and had 15 rebounds, the game's highest.

The Nets missed 10 of their first 11 shots, and the initial four attempts from behind the arc. Brooklyn fell behind 11-2 just before the gate before interim coach Jacque Vaughn finally called a timeout with just 3:57.

But the Nets responded immediately with a 14-4 response, with Allen capped and one to overtake with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter.

The Nets ended the first quarter with a 19-6 streak and a 24-21 lead. He was lifted off the bench by Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza, the latter giving up the starting point as starting point guard to Tyler Johnson, and they came in half tied with 54 players.

Brooklyn was undone by its own errant shooting, just 5 of 19 out of 3 in the first half. Meanwhile, they watched Bryant train four on his own, two in the last minute of half to clear the Nets' 54-48 Nets edge and send teams to the locker room at a standstill.

The third was a rocker affair.

The Nets took a 71-67 lead on the Harris layup, but froze, losing ten of their next 11. They coughed up a 13-5 run, flipping the four-point lead over to Washington on Jerome Robinson's fadeaway with 3: 03 remain in the third.

They were still down 85-81 with 44.6 seconds remaining in the third before recovering from an 8-0 run that extended to the fourth. Garrett Temple's driving layup ended the race, and Chiozza hit a 3-pointer and put the Nets ahead 92-87 with 10:44 left.

Scott Brooks of the Wizards called for a time-out and clearly resolved them. The Nets conceded a 9-0 run, many of them without a natural point guard for Brooklyn. They fell behind by four on Bryant's free throws.

Harris & # 39; 3 with 6:59 to play put the Nets into a 98 tie, and LeVert scored the Nets' next six points, controlling the action. He managed to roll to put the Nets ahead, then put Troy Brown Jr. on his hip, hung him up, and hit him 104-100.

LeVert drew Robinson and put him on an inadvisable foul beyond the arc, hitting two of three for a 110-102 point lead with 2:23 remaining. He gave him 10 points in a 12-4 Nets run in a span of four minutes, which effectively eliminated the game.