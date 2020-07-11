The Nets Rodions Kurucs will be trusted to help fill the front hole

For the first time since March, the Nets finally had a full five-on-five practice Friday in Orlando. And despite months of rust, it actually turned out better than they expected.

"We spiraled (on Friday) in a positive direction, built (on Thursday) where we seemed to be back on the floor," interim coach Jacque Vaughn said via Zoom. “We were able to play five against five, go up and down a little bit. I was satisfied with the effort and the level of conditioning: an overall really good day at the gym. "

The coronavirus pandemic saw the NBA season suspended on March 11. After a week limited to one-on-one workouts, and slowly rebuilding three-on-three on Thursday on their first day out of quarantine at Disney, the Nets finally upgraded to a full workout.

"It just felt good to have a hit. The guys were a little rusty, but not as rusty as we might expect," said Garrett Temple. "It just felt good to get off the court, play five-on-five, get back to what we love to do."

But now comes the job of trying to put together a cohesive team for this month's NBA restart. And when it comes to this low-handed team, power advancement will be an issue. Again.

The position has been an issue for years. In Friday's first full practice, Rodions Kurucs was the starting power forward. Of course, he was the only one, with Kevin Durant, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler, and Nic Claxton all out due to injury or COVID-19.

The Nets did add Michael Beasley, but despite being allowed to skimp once the quarantine clears, he has to stay out the first five games due to a league suspension. Simply put, Kurucs has to play.

“Rodi is going to be really great for us because of the absences we have when restarting. His offensive rebounding ability, his ability to wreak havoc on the defensive end, is a nuisance, "Temple said." And then offensively, take down open shots and be a great cutter.

"So we expect that from Rodi. We know it has it in it, and we are going to need it for that. … That's what we expect from Rodi: his ability to do the little things, be that dog inside, get all the junk points. I'm especially excited for the opportunity for him, and I hope he takes advantage of it. "

Perhaps distracted by a pending assault case, delayed until November 24, Kurucs has been scratched. He shot a chilling 46.3 percent from deep before the All-Star break, but didn't hit a single 3 afterward. In the team's final games before the league shutdown, the Latvian was 11-0 and did not play at all in four of those games.

"You know Rodi, the energy guy: he is going to sacrifice his body and he will sacrifice the other team's body for the good of all," said Jarrett Allen. "He's going to go out there and play harder. He still has his 3-point shot. He's still finding his rhythm there.

"I was working with him. They put us in the same group to get some shots, so you definitely know what it's like to be a 4 or 5 ".

The Nets signed Donta Hall, but he will have to serve as Allen's backup and DeAndre Jordan's replacement. The 6-foot-9-inch rookie's minutes in all four will be limited, making Kurucs vital.

"(We) really envision his role of running the floor for us, bouncing basketball for us, protecting multiple positions for us, offensive rebounds," Vaughn said. "We will have to take advantage of his energy."

"He had a good practice, he has done a good job in winged and great exercises. … We are trying to make him the best player he can be. So far he has accepted that challenge and is willing to play any position for us" .