The Nets only have a dozen healthy players they can count on as they prepare to head to Orlando, and just a legitimate big man after their frontcourt was decimated by injuries and coronaviruses.

But it looks like they are about to add some reinforcements, and most likely they are in the paint.

"Overall, we have to have as many bodies as possible to go to Orlando," interim coach Jacque Vaughn said in a Saturday call Zoom. "We have eight games in 14 days, so the demand from our athletes, the more bodies we have, the better off we will be safe."

Center DeAndre Jordan tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the restart, and forward Wilson Chandler opted for similar concerns. Both started when the season closed in March.

Add Nic Claxton's season-ending injury, and that leaves Jarrett Allen as the only healthy net taller than 6-foot-9-inches. Expect GM Sean Marks to sign a great man as Jordan's substitute player.

"We definitely have to think about it," said Vaughn. “Sean and I spoke this morning on a call and talked about tackling our size and not demanding Jarrett anymore. So it could definitely be a route we take for sure.

"It will definitely be a stress test for us." If that's the number of minutes Jarrett Allen played at 5, if he's creative in the back position, change the rotations. "

The Nets are 6-11 John Egbunu in the G-League. Dragan Bender, Deyonta Davis and Christ Koumadje are also options.

Brooklyn will play three practice games before restarting the NBA season on July 31 against Orlando at Disney.

The Nets play Zion Williamson's pelicans on July 22 at 9 p.m., then face the Spurs on July 25 at 4:30 p.m. before ending the Jazz on July 27 at 5:30 p.m.

"Really, the goal of those games is to give some guys a rhythm," Vaughn said. "Our boys haven't played 3v3, 5v5, none of the normal accumulations you have in a regular season." More than anything, conditioning will be part of it.

"It's nothing like pushing a screen or standing up a guy who's running across the floor or making multiple efforts in one play and then getting his body used to doing those movements over and over again." A lot of it will be based on getting a little bit of a beat and then the conditioning aspect. "

Vaughn said the Nets who stayed on the market were ahead of the others in terms of conditioning, citing Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Dzanan Musa.

He praised the competitiveness of newcomer Tyler Johnson, but added that the team will have to be judicious with its minutes.