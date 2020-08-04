The networks will be without stars against the Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Nets will rest their "Bubble Big 3" on Tuesday when they face the league's leading Bucks at Disney World.

After achieving Sunday's victory over Washington with spectacular performances, swingmen Caris LeVert and Joe Harris and center Jarrett Allen have struggled in a variety of ways.

LeVert, who scored 34 points, has a bruised thigh, and Harris, who had a season high of season 27, has back / hamstring strain. Allen (22 points, 15 rebounds) does not have a persistent injury, but he posted a season high of 38 minutes for a non-overtime game.

Coach Jacque Vaughn, who essentially concedes the game to Giannis Antetokounmpo, will save the trio for the Celtics on Wednesday for the second consecutive night.

"We hope they are available in front of Boston," said Vaughn.

There's a certain irony in Vaughn raising the Bucks' white flag – a club the Nets can face in the first round of the playoffs.

The Disney Nets aren't ready to compete with the league's elite with this makeshift roster. But the way LeVert, Harris, and Allen played on Sunday was a further reminder of just how special next season in Brooklyn can be when he's in full swing.

Taking those three spark plugs and adding Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Deandre Jordan again, that's a top seven talent. In theory, if the Nets are healthy, magic can be done on Atlantic Avenue for the 2020-21 season.

Nets owner Joe Tsai has to decide whether Vaughn is the right man to lead the Nets to the promised land next season or whether to open up a coaching quest with New York City product Mark Jackson to re-train.

"Those three guys who have been with us for a long time, it was great to see their growth, to be part of the growth of their games and to enjoy a competitive game and show us tremendous resilience." Vaughn, a Nets assistant for 3 ½ seasons, said before replacing fired Kenny Atkinson in March. "So we have a lot of expectations in the future. There is no reason not to say that. I think these guys have taken advantage of where they are at the moment and I hope it is worth going forward. ”

Harris, who won the 3-point shooting contest at the 2019 All-Star Weekend, is a free agent and needs to be re-signed. LeVert needs to stay healthy after having foot problems since college. There are several ifs, none greater than KD regaining his form as one of the top three players in the world.

On Sunday, the vision of LeVert exploding by 14 points in the final 6:31 was fascinating. The Nets may not get their Minnesota lottery pick back with a clash outside of the playoffs, but seeing Levert and Allen thrive at Disney World might be worth it.

"That was my favorite show to watch, to see Caris go to work, to see how far he has come, just to be able to play one on one," Allen said. "He was calling me saying, 'Hi, HA, I don't want the screen.' And I respected that. I didn't want the screen and they couldn't stop it."

Vaughn also found a wrinkle to prevent teams from duplicating LeVert, using it in post-ups. That could open things up for Durant and Irving next season.

"Done on purpose," said Vaughn. "Something Caris has been working on and something we didn't show in practice games. We worked to get him to a sweet spot and a jump from the edge, but also once he bounced back to a mid-range shot where he feels very comfortable. "

Earlier in the season, Irving made the headlines when he said he "dazzles," the Nets roster needs an update to get to the "next level" and there are reports that he is looking for a third star. Maybe that star is rising in the Orlando bubble.

Vaughn would not guarantee that Jamal Crawford, working on the form of the game, would debut against Milwaukee.

"We'll see how he feels after the little session (Monday)," Vaughn said.