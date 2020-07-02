The new American patriotism is red, white, blue, and also black and brown.

As we get closer to the holiday weekend, this independence day we will highlight some celebrities who represent modern patriotism amid our national reckoning with racism.

Well then you haven't been paying attention to the fact that we have a former reality star currently serving as president from United States.

The dictionary defines a patriot as "a person who vigorously supports his country and is prepared to defend him against enemies or detractors."

That is exactly what Beyoncé intends to do by calling on young Americans to exercise our fundamental right to vote.

While honored for her philanthropic work at Sunday's BET Awards, the iconic pop star had some strong words about going to the polls.

She dedicated the award to protesters who took to the streets to protest racial injustice, police brutality, and inequality.

"Now we have one more thing we must do to walk in our true power and that is to vote," he said. "I encourage you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle a racist and uneven system."

"We have to keep doing this together," he added. "We have to vote as if our life depended on it, because it is so."

Step aside, Sasha Fierce. Bey has spoken.

Beyoncé's philanthropy is deep and broad. More recently, she and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, have been supporting the fight against Covid-19 with the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative that supports Houston communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

But none of this is new to Queen Bey.

In 2016, she featured the mothers of unarmed black men killed by the police or vigilantes in her music video "Lemonade" and then took the mothers of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant, and Eric Garne to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. .

Earlier that year, there were calls to #BoycottBeyonce after his Super Bowl halftime performance was criticized for his images of black empowerment.

Speaking of the NFL...

It's been four years since the San Francisco 49ers released Colin Kaepernick from the team after he sparked controversy for kneeling during the games national anthem.

The National Football League quarterback activist was outspoken in calling attention to police brutality and racism.

Opponents called it unpatriotic, among many other things, while its supporters called it the opposite. Kaepernick wanted the United States to do the right thing for its black citizens, he said.

His detractors seemed to have won as he has not played for a professional team since then.

But the times are changing.

The NFL has now pledged $ 250 million to help combat systemic racism, and Kaepernick is recognized by many for drawing attention to the matter at great personal cost.

He has an upcoming memory, and this week Netflix announced that acclaimed director Ava DuVernay will direct a limited series about the former professional athlete.

"Colin in Black and White" will be established during the Kaepernick high school years. It is scheduled to appear in the project.

Miranda all American, all summer

What is more patriotic than a musical about American history?

Lin-Manuel Miranda became a Broadway favorite after his show "Hamilton," based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton, which premiered in 2015.

Not only was it stellar with its history and melodies, but the Tony Award-winning production featured an incredibly diverse cast, which included Daveed Diggs, who is biracial, in the role of Thomas Jefferson and Miranda himself, who is a Puerto Rican American, taking the lead as Hamilton.

Talk about freedom!

And that's exactly what Miranda's musical celebrated.

Disney + Smart Move to announce that the film version of the Broadway musical will be released on July 3.

That right there is some red, white and blue with some black and brown for good measure.

We like.

Don't forget we also have Miranda's movie "In the Heights".

Also based on one of his beloved musicals, "Heights" tells the story of a mostly Hispanic neighborhood in New York City and focuses on the owner of the Usnavi de la Vega winery, played by Anthony Ramos.

It is hot here

Seriously, our air conditioning is in the fritz, which is just what you want during the summer.

Here are four things I've been looking at to try to distract myself from the heat:

"The great": How to even describe this Hulu series?

Glamor said it was "Marie Antoinette meets Veep" so let's get on with it.

It stars Elle Fanning as a young Catherine the Great, who embarks on her marriage to Emperor Peter III of Russia. (played as a charming fool by Nicholas Hoult) only to determine that she is probably best suited to be a ruler.

It is definitely not kid friendly. (Seriously, if you don't want to have some potentially embarrassing conversations, wait for your babies to go to bed.) The show shows the fact that you take complete liberty with the story.

"Street Food: Asia ": I was very late for this Netflix series on street food, but the last episode to finish, "Street Food: Latin America", premieres on July 21, and I'll be ready this time.

It's so deliciously appealing that I should send producers my food bill, because I made an order for delivery or ran to cook something inspired by each episode.

"Absolutely Fabulous": There's no reason why I linked it to Amazon Prime other than the fact that I'm a total Anglophile, and it had been years since I saw Jennifer Saunders' comedy about the nasty public relations executive Edina Monsoon (played by Saunders) and her best friend dressed in gala. Editorial Director of Patsy Stone Magazine (Joanna Lumley).

It was even more fun than I remembered.

"Legendary": It may or may not have hurt me trying to do a modified suicide crash (Google, what's that) after watching this HBO Max reality competition.

For someone who fell in love with the documentary "Paris Is Burning" as a young man, watching the teams compete as they walked across the ballroom floor was EVERYTHING.

And yes, HBO is owned by CNN's parent company, but if you make rapper Megan Thee Stallion a judge in anything, I'm going to see that. Blank point, point.

Current obsession

I went nuts with Kevin Kwan's "Crazy Rich Asians" trilogy of books.

Like, I read "Crazy Rich Asians", "China Rich Girlfriend" and "Rich People Problems" more than once.

I even bought the 2018 movie "Crazy Rich Asians". (Who does that in the streaming world?!?!)

My latest obsession is Kwan's latest novel titled "Sex and Vanity". Please don't tell my book club, because I'm totally cheating on the book I'm supposed to be reading #SorryNotSorry.

Inspired by E.M.'s 1908 novel Forster "A Room with a View" is a fun game and just as decadent as Kwan's other novels.

Lucie Churchill, the daughter of a US-born Chinese mother and a New York father, is torn between two men, one who should be the man of her dreams and one who definitely does not want to be.

I'm digging it. So much so that I am now logging out to go find more pages.

We hope July doesn't bring us Godzilla or any other calamity to make it worse this year.

Come back next week, why not?