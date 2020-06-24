The new electric Mini Cooper is a wonder. Too bad it's so impractical





Of course, the Minis are designed to constantly remind the driver that he is in a very small car. The dashboard is tall and the windows are narrow, leaving you looking at the world as if you were in a miniature tank. (For contrast, look, or rather, out of the even smaller Fiat 500 and get a panoramic view of the road ahead.)

However, minis are fun to drive, and I generally enjoy them for a couple of days before that groggy feeling starts to wear me down. However, with the electric Mini Cooper SE, I found that I still enjoyed it day after day. I give a lot of credit to the lack of engine noise. The Mini's optional 3- and 4-cylinder turbocharged engines have decent sound to them, but getting rid of the roar of the engine entirely does a lot to make the car seem somehow more spacious and comfortable. Without a doubt, it is a more pleasant place to be in the long term.

The other interesting thing about an electric motor is that it really suits the Mini's personality very well. This car looks like it was meant to be electric. Electric motors provide instant pulling power from the moment they start to turn. That's why most electric cars don't need a transmission with more than one gear. Unlike gasoline engines, electric motors can pull hard at any speed.

Therefore, the Mini Cooper SE feels appropriately light-hearted, fast, and responsive. The E in Mini Cooper SE stands for electric, of course, but the rest of the name is borrowed from the performance-oriented Mini Cooper S. The SE has slightly less power than the S, but that power is delivered instantly.