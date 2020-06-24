The new electric Mini Cooper is a wonder. Too bad it's so impractical

Of course, the Minis are designed to constantly remind the driver that he is in a very small car. The dashboard is tall and the windows are narrow, leaving you looking at the world as if you were in a miniature tank. (For contrast, look, or rather, out of the even smaller Fiat 500 and get a panoramic view of the road ahead.)
However, minis are fun to drive, and I generally enjoy them for a couple of days before that groggy feeling starts to wear me down. However, with the electric Mini Cooper SE, I found that I still enjoyed it day after day. I give a lot of credit to the lack of engine noise. The Mini's optional 3- and 4-cylinder turbocharged engines have decent sound to them, but getting rid of the roar of the engine entirely does a lot to make the car seem somehow more spacious and comfortable. Without a doubt, it is a more pleasant place to be in the long term.
The other interesting thing about an electric motor is that it really suits the Mini's personality very well. This car looks like it was meant to be electric. Electric motors provide instant pulling power from the moment they start to turn. That's why most electric cars don't need a transmission with more than one gear. Unlike gasoline engines, electric motors can pull hard at any speed.
Therefore, the Mini Cooper SE feels appropriately light-hearted, fast, and responsive. The E in Mini Cooper SE stands for electric, of course, but the rest of the name is borrowed from the performance-oriented Mini Cooper S. The SE has slightly less power than the S, but that power is delivered instantly.
Takeoffs are smooth and fast, despite the obvious additional weight of the car thanks to the heavy batteries. However, it still performs very well because the batteries are low between the seats, which makes the weight of the car quite low. The journey is firm, but not brutal.
When turned on, the Mini Cooper SE defaults to a "one pedal" drive setting. That means that when you press the accelerator, the Mini accelerates forward, but when you lift the accelerator it doesn't just move forward. Instead, the electric motor stays connected to the wheels and slows the car down. The more you lift the pedal, the more it will slow down. With a few minutes of practice, you can even come to a complete stop at a stop sign or red light without having to touch the brake pedal, making slowing down corners easy and smooth.
However, the best thing about the Mini Cooper SE is the price. Starting at $ 29,900, it costs almost as much as the Mini Cooper S. And that's before you factor in the $ 7,500 federal tax credit. With this in mind, plus any state or local tax incentives you may get, it actually ends up costing considerably less.
But two things stopped me, like the Mini Cooper SE: its size and its driving range of just 110 miles on a charge.
If the Mini Cooper SE had been designed from the start as an EV, it could be more efficient in using the battery. But instead, Mini owners at BMW made the decision to adapt the basic design of the Mini to gasoline for an electric car. That means the Cooper SE misses many potential benefits that can come when engineers don't have to design a car around an engine and transmission.
Electric cars designed from the start with similarly sized battery packs, like the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt EV, can go further before needing to recharge. However, to be fair, the Leaf in particular is a nap to drive compared to the fun and light-hearted Mini.
Also, the Mini Cooper SE exists only in the form of two doors, making it the smallest Mini in the lineup. For most adult drivers, this is, functionally speaking, a three-seat car. The rear seat on the right side will be awkward, but the seat on the left, the one behind the driver, will be used primarily as a parcel shelf. It would be nice to have an electric drive available on one of the slightly larger Mini models. Or maybe Mini could go into clean fun and put this electric drive system in the Mini Cooper convertible.