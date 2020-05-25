The new Flash villain has merged with Speed ​​Force

A major new threat to the DC multiverse has been merged with the Speed ​​Force, which is a big problem for The Flash. Can something stop Paradox?

The flash is one of the fastest superheroes in the comic book industry, and certainly the fastest within DC comics universe. As one of the top sprinters in the comics, Flash also has one of the most colorful villain collections in his rogue gallery. Villains such as Captain Boomerang, the Mirror Master, the bulging-eyed Bandit, and the Reverse Flash have proven to be recurring nuisance and deadly threats throughout Scarlet Speedster's existence.

The Flash is not without its own super-fast enemies: enemies like Godspeed, Zoom and Reverse-Flash often prove to be cunning and dangerous threats. Reverse-Flash especially has proven to be one of the most dangerous and persistent threats. Hailing from the 25th century, Eobard Thawne became obsessed with Barry Allen, treating the Flash more as a myth to be destroyed than simply as a colorful superhero. He is not only responsible for the death of Barry's mother (having gone back in time to kill her), but is consequently partly responsible for the Flashpoint paradox, which has had a lasting effect on the entire DC Universe.

On the pages of The flash # 753, both Barry Allen and Eobard Thawne discover that not only is there a common enemy that they both share, but this enemy can directly harness the Speed ​​Force. By doing so, he is able to gain his own powers and traverse any point in time. So powerful is this new threat, that only by partnering with Reverse-Flash can Barry Allen think about defeating this new enemy, the Paradox that travels through the multiverse.





Created by the same lightning accident that gave Barry his own powers, Paradox was once a scientist named Chris, who had temporarily become one with the Speed ​​Force the night of Barry's lightning accident. Having been able to temporarily view the multi-verse, and with the power of the Speed ​​Force flowing, he became obsessed with destroying the Flash legacy. Paradox's obsession with Flash is the result of Barry changing the timeline once again, trapping Paradox out of the multiverse, where he was able to activate his powers.

Paradox has made only a few appearances since its inception, and more of his abilities are being developed. It is a particularly viable threat, as its ability to directly harness the Speed ​​Force grants it unique abilities that other speedy villains cannot reach. Given Paradox's focus and determination, he is easily Flash's most dangerous villain and has no qualms about killing anyone who might get in his way. Given the ability to travel and take the fight to different points in time as well, we can expect the flash and Reverse-Flash to find yourself in Paradox's sights for some time.

