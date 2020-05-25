The new Horizon airport determines which color variants you get in your stores • newsdio

Have you ever wondered why your Animal Crossing: New Horizon airport has a green roof but your friend's roof is blue? No, me neither. But it turns out that it's not just a random cosmetic feature: the color of your airport's roof may, strangely, intimate the color options available at its Nook & # 39; s Cranny and Nook Miles stores.

I, for example, have a blue airport. According to a new hypothesis appearing on Reddit, this means that, in theory, my teacup ride will be black, my lamposts are green, and my vending machine is gray. And behold, they are.

It goes further. Other items are similarly linked as well, so if your Nook Store offers the lighthouse in blue and white stripes, your pool will have white tile and your vending machine will be black.

Credit: PraiseHolo, reddit

Is it 100% accurate? Not quite. Sometimes there will be a strange discrepancy in the hypothesis, but for the most part, the PraiseHolo theory is oddly correct.

"After many reboots and playing the initial search about 8 times (up to improved residency services to be able to check the color of the streetlight), I realized I was only getting green streetlights, and after a few more reboots I noticed that I was also It happened with other furniture at the Nook Stop as well, like the teacup trip, "they said on reddit (thanks, Gamespot).

"After examining the Nook Stop images of some people, I thought that the color of the furniture is not completely random, they are united in a group, and the color of the lamppost is blocked with the color of the airport, and that is why I was unable to get black streetlights and a blue airport. "

