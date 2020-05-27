The new image of Last Night in Soho comes when Edgar Wright's thriller is hit until 2021

Another highly anticipated film has been delayed until 2021. Focus Features has announced that Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho has been delayed for a full seven months. The thriller will hit theaters on September 25 of this year. Instead, it will now arrive on April 23, 2021.

The current situation in Hollywood has left a host of great movies struggling to put together a release strategy. Many hope to find a theatrical release date elsewhere in the calendar, betting on the end of 2020 or sometime in 2021. In this case, it appears the move was made out of sheer necessity. On Twitter, director Edgar Wright confirmed the news and explained that the film is not yet finished. To help ease the sting of the long delay, the filmmaker shared a new photo of his latest one. This is what Wright had to say.

Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see each other in the future … It's true, #LastNightInSoho It's not finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited to have everyone experience it, on a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho@FocusFeatures@universalukpic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb – edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

Looking at the photo, it shows stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith looking eagerly into each other's eyes with an old-school rotary phone in the background. Edgar Wright previously teased that our main character will travel through time in an "abstract" way. So it looks like we'll be dealing with today as well as the '60s. Wright has been cautious about it, as has the cast. When we spoke to Taylor-Joy earlier this year, he simply said, "Mysterious, he will stay."

The cast also includes Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the block), Synnove Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (game of Thrones), Seal of Terence (Superman ii) and Rita Tushingham (The taste of honey) Edgar Wright wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny dreadful) Nira Park, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner serve as producers with Wright. Previously, the filmmaker revealed that influences for the mysterious thriller include Nicolas Roeg. do not look now and Roman Polanski Repulsion. Beyond that, we'll probably have to wait a while to get more details.

This serves as Edgar Wright's follow-up to his hit 2017 Baby Driver. While Wright had made a name for himself with movies like Shaun of the dead, Hot fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. the world, served as his true commercial break, earning $ 226 million at the global box office. Baby Driver He was also nominated for three Oscars. That put a lot of focus on your next project, whatever it ended up being. Unfortunately, given the delay, it means we're likely a long way from seeing progress. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. Be sure to see the new photo of Edgar Wright's Twitter.

