The new movie of the gods will reportedly feature a different Darkseid

The recent announcement that the Snyder cut of League of Justice It finally happened, it may have given fans their wish after two and a half years of relentless online campaigning, but it could also serve to further muddy the waters of the DCEU timeline in the future, especially if the success of the Snyder's original vision leads Warner Bros. decides to revive his interest in a Iron Man sequel or even Justice League, part 2 as originally intended.

With Darkseid officially confirmed to appear on Snyder Cut, many have been wondering if that would have any impact on Ava DuVernay. New gods, who is currently slated to introduce Darkseid as the main villain. The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker has been linked to the comic adaptation since March 2018, but like many projects announced by DC and Warner Bros. in recent years, little progress has been made since then.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

The New Gods have been briefly referenced in the DCEU before in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and League of Justice, and although it has never been confirmed whether the DuVernay movie will be part of the official canon or not, we have now heard that it appears to be the last. According to our sources, the same ones that told us that the Green Lantern and Justice League Dark shows are coming to HBO Max, long before they were officially revealed, New gods it is currently configured to exist outside of the franchise's established continuity. The reason for this is that DeVernay reportedly doesn't care much for Zack Snyder's plans for Darkseid, and he doesn't want Snyder Cut to have any impact whatsoever on his own developing movie.

Apparently, the current plan is to New gods exist separately from the timeline seen in any cut of League of Justice with a different version of Darkseid and stand out as their own. As confusing as it sounds, it looks like Snyder Cut is already starting to make an impact on DCEU's upcoming roster, in what could be just the first of many modifications made to future production of the franchise.