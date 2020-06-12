The new Ram 1500 truck pays tribute to the US Navy. USA

Ram salutes the US Navy. USA With the second installment of its "Built to Serve" limited edition pickups.

The $ 2,750 bundle is offered in 10 colors honoring five branches of the US Armed Forces. USA And it can be ordered on Ram 1500 with any combination of engine and body style. A version of the Army was released on the last Veterans Day.

Navy trucks come in Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue with "Built to Serve" badges, black interior and exterior trim, velcro panels on seats for military patches, MOLLE straps on seat backs, and a lockable metal container on the center console.

The Ram 1500 4×4 Off-Road Group is standard and includes heavy-duty shocks, a locking rear differential, and skid plates.

Only 1,000 of each color will be offered and the Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard will follow at intervals of about three months, but there are no plans for a Space Force edition yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP