The new rules for buying and selling a home in a world of coronavirus

You may now need to book an appointment for an open house. There may be exemptions to sign before looking at a house. And get comfortable with those masks, disinfectant wipes, and booties. These are the new realities of home buying, and agents say many of these protocols are likely to hold.

Here are some ways that home buying and selling has changed.

The new home buying rules

Buyers should expect the hand sanitizer and masks to be part of any home buying experience. But other aspects of the house search and the closing of the deal may come as a surprise.

"We go in one at a time," said Morgan Dix, who is looking at houses in Longmont, Colorado. "My wife will go with the agent first, usually. I'll wait with our four-year-old daughter."

They wear gloves and a mask and usually have a disinfectant wipe in case they want to open a door or move something.

"It looks like we have to do this now, we've gotten used to it," Dix said.

She also got used to signing documents about her health before taking a tour of her home.

"We have to sign a statement that we have no symptoms and that we have no connection to anyone with symptoms," he said. "Both parties have to sign these documents before we enter the house."

Closings are carried out similarly in some areas, with a minimum number of people in the room.

"I came in, signed everything in five minutes, then my wife came in," said Jeff Ralli, who bought a house in Ocean County. New Jersey in May.

He was wearing a mask, all the papers were already on the table. The title agent was there, standing 10 feet away.

"They told us to bring our own feathers," he said.

Rethink the sales pitch

Kris Lindahl, a broker with agents in Minnesota and Wisconsin, bought every 3D camera she could get her hands on for her staff to create virtual home visits for prospective buyers.

"Today's first presentation is online, not in-house," he said. "People are just looking in person for the houses that really inspire."

Liz Brent, a Go Brent agent in Maryland and Washington, DC, said she has spent the past few months changing the way she presents properties by emphasizing photographs, 3-D tours and video vignettes for online homes. "You don't need beautiful brochures anymore," he said.

The pandemic also altered the way it markets properties. "We have a reason for everything we do," said Brent. "We believe the houses should be released on Thursday as part of a five-day marketing strategy."

But when he received photographs of a property on Saturday in May, he dropped his old rules. "I thought, who knows what day it is anyway? I put it on the market that day."

The house had multiple offers in a few days.

During any other period in her nearly 30 years of real estate sales, Nina Hatvany, a Compass agent in San Francisco, would have scoffed at putting a multi-million dollar property on the market during the long Memorial Day weekend.

"Everyone is always far away," he said. "We would never launch a Memorial Day weekend. Never, never, never. But everyone was here."

He listed two: a mid-century home overlooking Parque Presidio for $ 7.5 million and a six-bedroom home for $ 8.7 million.

"The rules are changing dramatically," he said. "I've never been busier changing the way I do things."

Open houses are not so open

Open houses, the mainstay of agents looking to show a property to as many people as possible, pose problems. While they conflict with public health standards in some regions, they are permitted in others.

"I am a strong advocate of open house days," said Phillip Horge, an agent for PalmerHouse Properties in Atlanta, which organized two open house days last weekend, the first since February.

"I didn't know what to expect, but there were five parties to one property and three to the other," he said, adding that he was pleasantly surprised by the participation.

Lindahl said her agents in Minnesota and Wisconsin are also holding open houses. Although, he noted, they remain aware of social distancing and wear masks in cities where it is required.

But for many other agents, particularly those in cities affected by the coronavirus, such as New York, Washington DC, or San Francisco, open houses are generally not held. Brent only shows houses by appointment.

Hatvany, in San Francisco, said one of his biggest challenges is that corridor tours [open doors for agents to visit the home for clients] are effectively non-existent.

"We need to see the properties at this price in person," he said. "You have to see the light, the view, the height of the ceiling, all the things that make it different."

She is organizing open days for runners by appointment and is even considering hiring someone to do the scheduling, enforce hygiene practices, and hand out booties, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

"I don't need to spend five or six hours do it, but you have to do it, "he said.