The new Super Lucky & # 39; s Tale is heading to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this summer

British publisher PQube has announced that it will bring the improved version of the 3D platform game New Super Lucky & # 39; s Tale to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on an unspecified date & # 39; this summer & # 39 ;.

The game sees you play as the titular fox in a series of worlds and core levels in what developers Playful Studios called a "3D platformer love letter," and you are tasked with rescuing the Book of Ages from Jinx and his subordinate Kitty Litter

New Super Lucky & # 39; s Tale contains improved and remixed levels from the original Xbox One version, and was originally released with the nickname & # 39; New & # 39; on Nintendo Switch late last year. The new version will see a digital launch on Xbox One and a physical and digital launch on PlayStation 4.

You can watch a compliment trailer for the game below. New tale of Super Lucky It does not have a specific release date yet, but it will arrive this summer & # 39; on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.