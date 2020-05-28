The new theory says Nolan's principle is a secret sequel to the beginning

The constructions of time have always been the greatest fascination of Christopher Nolan, whose new film Beginning will premiere on July 17.

Nolan has a rich portfolio of films that deal with abstract concepts. Most of the time, these themes resonate around the idea of ​​time and manipulating its capabilities to drive the plot. In MemoryWe saw a character suffering from antegrade amnesia, which allowed the story of the film to unfold backwards. In StartThe dream world Cobb and his team visit is relative in terms of the passage of time. Even Interstellar focused much of its emotional weight over time and its effect on different planes of existence. Now with BeginningNolan is experimenting with another aspect of this strange phenomenon, which revolves around a secret agent who must avoid World War III.

Although according to a new theory of the ScreenRant people, Beginning may be a sequel to Start, or at least, his spiritual successor. First of all, the technology used to reproduce events in reverse, called "reversal," is pretty close to what the PASIV devices accomplished in the 2010 movie. Nolan isn't exactly a fan of the mythical, so it's safe to say that the trick used in the next movie has a technological explanation behind it.

Also, Robert Pattinson's character certainly looks like Tom Hardy's Eames in Start. His indisposition towards the dramatic, and the British sense of flamboyant style and demeanor to back it up, reflect the character from the previous film. Speaking of characters, we know that Michael Caine will also appear in BeginningSo what if you are reprising your role as Professor Stephen Miles to help our new heroes? Granted, it's a bit risky, but we wouldn't be surprised if the two movies took place in the same fictional world.

And if it wasn't for that, based on what we've seen so far, Beginning it feels like StartSpiritual spiritual follow-up, and not in a thematic and narrative sense. Cinematically, the two films share many similar visual cues, so it will be interesting to see if Nolan ties them together or not, even through subtle nods and suggestions, something he has proven good at over the years.

What do you think of this theory, however? Have you noticed the similarities between the two movies? As usual, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.