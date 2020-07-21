The new virus outbreak in Barcelona puts its summer tourism plan at risk

People visit Bogatell Beach in Barcelona, ​​Spain on July 19. Josep Lago / AFP / Getty Images

Spain expected its beaches to be the "safest vacation destination" in Europe this summer. Now, at the height of the tourist season, Barcelona and its surroundings are under the control of a new coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 3,000 new infections were found in the Catalonia region over the weekend. Local authorities urged the roughly 3 million residents of the Barcelona area to stay home on Saturday, but did not make it mandatory. The next day, thousands flocked to the beach and many went to their summer vacation homes.

"It was not clear. People can leave Barcelona, ​​but the recommendation is also to stay at home. You can go to the beach but you have to wear a mask. But if you are on a terrace, you don't have to wear it," Carolina said. Fernández, resident of Barcelona.

My perception is: if something is not mandatory, we don't do it, "he added.

Epidemiologists say the Barcelona Peak is an excellent example of what happens when virus monitoring systems are neglected and government mandates are unclear.

"Why is it happening? Because the government didn't introduce proper contact tracing, "epidemiologist Helen Legido-Quiqley told CNN.

Tourists continue to arrive at Barcelona airport despite government recommendations. Photo: Laura Pérez Maestro / CNN

According to his estimate, Catalonia would need at least 2,000 contact trackers who should have been hired and trained during the previous blockade. He warned that it would now be much more costly to impose a second block.

"We had three months to prepare and they haven't done it," he said, adding:

It is a good investment. If you invest in those people and pay their wages, it is much cheaper than having to close the entire city, which could happen in the near future. "

Martí Angladan, spokesman for the government of Catalonia, admitted that the region needs to double the number of contact trackers.

"We should have doubled this number. And we are trying to do it. But keep in mind that we were preparing for an outbreak in late October, September, ”he told CNN. “[This is] much earlier than expected. We think, experts told us, that high temperatures would decrease, calm the virus. "

There is not so much luck for Barcelona. Sunlight does not stop the virus, but it still attracts tourists.

Upon leaving a plane on Monday, British visitor Graham Parker was puzzled by news of the outbreak. "If you're going to catch him, you catch him here or in the UK," he told CNN. "Just be careful, keep your distance, wear face masks."