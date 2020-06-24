The New York City Marathon, the largest in the world, has been canceled due to the pandemic

But like many aspects of everyday life, the world's largest marathon has been the victim of the pandemic.

The race, scheduled for November, was canceled due to health and safety concerns, organizers said on Wednesday.

"Canceling this year's TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, the Event organizers. .

The organization said it will send additional information directly to registered brokers. They will have the option of claiming a refund or deferring their income to a different year.