The New York City Marathon, the largest in the world, has been canceled due to the pandemic

But like many aspects of everyday life, the world's largest marathon has been the victim of the pandemic.
The race, scheduled for November, was canceled due to health and safety concerns, organizers said on Wednesday.
"Canceling this year's TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, the Event organizers. .
The organization said it will send additional information directly to registered brokers. They will have the option of claiming a refund or deferring their income to a different year.
The marathon will now take place on November 7, 2021.
"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York road racers for putting the health and safety of spectators and runners first," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
This marathon started in 1970 and has become the largest marathon in the world. Last year, more than 53,000 runners crossed the finish line.
The marathon is just the last of the big ticket events to be canceled this year.
The 2020 Boston Marathon has been canceled and will become a virtual race for the first time in the event's history. The event had previously been postponed from April 20 to September 14.
London canceled its marathon, as did Paris and Tokyo.