The New York emergency department doctor fought COVID-19 before killing himself

A heroic New York City emergency room doctor killed himself in the depths of the coronavirus crisis, his family says, and to blame is the relentless strain of modern medicine, which rewards perfection and spurns weakness.

"If the culture had been different, that thought would never have occurred to him, so I need to change the culture," Jennifer Feist said of her sister, Dr. Lorna Breen.

"We need to change it. Like, as of today, "he told The New York Times.

Breen, 49, committed suicide on April 26, while she was medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Upper Manhattan, located in a low-income community that was especially affected by COVID-19.

"He had something that was a little different, and that was optimism that his persistent efforts would save lives," his colleague and friend, Dr. Barbara Lock, told The Times.

As coronavirus cases in New York began to multiply uncontrollably this spring, leaving patients in their emergency room to be treated in the hallways and bodies of victims to be stored in an x-ray room, Breen He turned to his Bible study group for his comfort.

"The people I work with are so confused by all the mixed messages and constantly changing instructions," he wrote to them on March 14.

A few days later, Breen became ill with the virus. She was quarantined at home, but felt guilty about the fever and exhaustion that kept her away from her job.

When she returned, she wrote to a friend, feeling "puzzled and overwhelmed."

"I am drowning right now," she texted her prayer group.

Studies in China, Canada and Italy have found that doctors treating coronavirus patients are increasingly affected by insomnia, anxiety, depression and insomnia, The Times noted.

NewYork-Presbyterian said it has offered mental health assistance to its employees since the end of March.

But the stigma of asking for help was another burden.

"Lorna kept saying, 'I think everyone knows that I am fighting,'" Feist said. "I was very embarrassed".

Almost paralyzed with tension in mid-April, Breen was hospitalized in a psychiatric unit in Charlottesville, Virginia, near her family's home for more than a week.

Only a few days after his release, while temporarily staying with his mother, Breen committed suicide. She did not leave a note.

Breen's friend Anna Ochoa is chased by her in their final conversation.

"I couldn't help anyone. I couldn't do anything & # 39;”, Ochoa recalls repeating. "‘ I just wanted to help people and I couldn't do anything. "