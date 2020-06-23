The New York Police Officer in & # 39; apparent disturbing incident of strangulation & # 39; had previous civil complaint cases on your record

The officer, David Afanador, was suspended without pay after the video came out. He has been with the police force for 15 years, two police sources report to CNN.

Afanador is described as a Hispanic officer who has eight civil complaint cases on his record. He was exonerated for the accusations made in seven of the cases.

In a complaint, it is alleged that he used his weapon to hit an individual in the mouth in 2014. The case was resolved without admission of guilt or liability, according to the dismissal.

In another 2011 complaint, he is named as one of three officers accused of arresting a man in an unmarked car. One of the officers allegedly knocked the man to the ground and broke his collarbone. It is not clear in the lawsuit whether Afanador was the officer who allegedly approached the plaintiff.

That case was also resolved without admission of guilt or responsibility, according to the dismissal.

CNN has contacted the New York City Police Charitable Association, the union that represents officers, for comment. Multiple attempts to reach Afanador directly were unsuccessful.

District attorney refuses to charge victim of suffocation

The New York Police Department's Office of Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the active use of force after a video of the arrest appeared on social media.

The man seen in the video was identified by his lawyer as Richard "Ricky" Bellevue. Her lawyer, Lori Zeno, has asked that the officer involved be fired and processed.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz refused to prosecute Bellevue, accused of disorderly conduct, obstructing the government administration and resisting arrest, Zeno said.

The video shows several officers involved in Bellevue's arrest, and one in particular appears to put him in a chokehold. Another officer is seen slapping the back of the officer who had Bellevue in the apparent stranglehold, and that officer appears to release his grip.

Body camera images released by New York Police show the moments leading up to the incident.

According to a police source, the incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on the Rockaway Beach Queens boardwalk as police responded to a disorderly group in the area.

Three men in particular are seen on camera making exchanges with the police, sometimes in conversations, sometimes insults and taunts.

At one point, Bellevue approaches the officers and taunts them, saying, "I'll throw shit in your face."

The police source described Bellevue saying on camera "touch any of my boys and you will be dead," parts of which can be heard on camera.

After a few words were exchanged between the officers and Bellevue, the officers move in for arrest.

A fight ensues and the video shows various officers working to arrest Bellevue. From the body camera view, an officer can be seen eventually removing his arm from Bellevue's neck.

"He's suffocating him," viewers hear, even as officers escort him to his vehicle. When another viewer asked him, an officer said, "You will not be arrested, you will go to the hospital."

Finally, the suspect is seen walking handcuffed with the police.

Bellevue suffered a laceration and was taken to a nearby hospital, the source said.

"His hair and skin were ripped off his scalp. It was a large round stain. Only blood, that's all he could see, all the skin was gone," Zeno, Bellevue's lawyer, told CNN.

She said Bellevue was finally released on Monday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries.

Bellevue lawyer calls for officer firings

Katz, the Queens District Attorney, said in a statement Sunday that her office is aware of the incident and an investigation is underway.

"There should be zero tolerance for police misconduct. The District Attorney's Office is aware of the incident in Far Rockaway today. We take these allegations very seriously and an active investigation is underway," said Katz.

Zeno, Bellevue's attorney, has asked that the officer involved be fired. She alleges that the NYPD changed her account of what happened.

Zeno told CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday that she originally heard that officers were responding to a complaint about boys throwing cans, but that when she asked to hear a 911 call, it did not exist.

"There was no 911 call, so they changed their story," he said. "And then, eventually, it turned out that they were seen on the beach. They recognized all three of them … So you can see on the video camera or on the body camera where the officers are beginning physical contact." "