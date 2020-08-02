The New York police veteran with September 11 illness claims she was "treated like shit"

New York police doctors accused a 20-year veteran of "acting" when the pain of a September 11-related illness made her cry, the official says in new legal documents announcing his plans to sue the department. for $ 5 million.

"I was not the best cop, but I was a star cop, and I did my job. I was active and they treated me like shit," police officer Kendra Herrera told The Post.

Herrera's personal doctor diagnosed him with fibromyalgia in 2013, blaming his work at Ground Zero, but doctors in the medical division told him that the pain of his illness was "mental," according to the complaint notice filed with the city on Thursday.

"You are a great actress," the department's chief of rheumatology, Dr. Sullivan, told the police officer who was "crying from pain and discomfort," according to the complaint.

"Dr. Sullivan was visibly upset and yelled at the Plaintiff to stop crying and said, 'You may need to learn how to exercise.' Dr. Sullivan threatened to remove the Plaintiff from work because she was faking her injuries," says the claim.

"He was sick every day almost like the flu," Herrera told The Post.

Herrera worked on the street patrol for approximately 16 years of her career while assigned to the 5th Precinct, until she had a car accident on her way to work in October 2016, the claim says.

In December 2019, Herrera was charged again with faking an injury after undergoing foot surgery.

"I know what happened over and over again in this medical division," said Herrera, accusing the unit of making police officers miserable so that they are disabled before they turn 20, "the minimum for retirement. .

"It's very sad. There are a lot of people who are going through the same thing as me. The medical division [of the New York police] doesn't care."

Herrera was approved for her disability pension on July 8 and submitted her documentation to retire on Friday, she said.

"You know, you're being demonized on the street by patrolling [right now]," he said of his retirement. "You are paralyzed with all these movements and you think you can go to work and seek comfort and security, but it explodes again."

His attorney, John Scola criticized the "notorious" medical division for its "fair and disparaging treatment" of officers.

"Officer Herrera, who became disabled as a result of September 11, was subjected to years of psychological torment by the Medical Division in a deliberate but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to force her out of the department," Scola said.

The New York Police Department will review the lawsuit if and when it is filed, a department representative said.