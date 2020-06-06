The New York protest organizer threatens to bring violence to the Diamond District: & # 39; Gasoline … is terribly cheap & # 39;

A man who identified himself as "Ace Burns" delivered an ominous threat to New Yorkers on Saturday during a live interview on Fox News, warning that protesters could set fire to the famous Diamond District of Manhattan if New York leaders did not satisfy their demands.

"Today, I will give a demonstration from the Barclay Center at 6 in the afternoon to the City Council, and that is the first stop, and we hope that [Mayor] De Blasio and [Governor] Cuomo will come out and talk to us and give us the address of the young man, "he told Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich.

"But if they don't, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District," he said, referring to a block on 47th Street in Manhattan known for jewelry stores. "And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is terribly cheap. So we are giving them the opportunity right now to do the right thing."

During his interview, he also displayed a hashtag "#FTP" apparently written on a marker on his arm. "You know, I'm a leader in this FTP movement. It means a lot of things. It can mean freeing people, it can mean for people, it could also mean shooting property, and that's very possible."

When asked when the protests would end, the man said that was the wrong question. "The question should be what policies are we going to enact to make people feel safe."

After his comments were issued, Eric Shawn of Fox News condemned the apparent threat. "That person was basically suggesting that they plan to go to the diamond district that is basically run by Orthodox Jews here in New York City, I certainly hope that's not the case and we don't endorse it, in fact we condemn that kind of language here on the Fox News channel, "Shawn said.

New York police, the mayor's office and the governor's offices did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Burns' name on a Twitter account showed him in a video allegedly outside the Barclay Center, where he says a "revolution" is starting.

A LinkedIn profile that appeared to belong to Burns said that he is the founder of Koinda Records. That company was also found on a Facebook profile that seemed to belong to him. Her Linkedin includes a statement about a black man who claimed to have a racial profile at Best Buy. "This has to end !!! Racism in our society has to become unacceptable, period! The state reads.

New York City has seen peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. But the protests have also turned into violent riots, looting, and clashes with police in New York and across the country.

Thousands of protesters flocked to the nation's capital on Saturday for what was expected to be the city's largest demonstration against police brutality, while George Floyd was remembered in his hometown of North Carolina, where hundreds of people were lined up to pay their respects.

Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.