The New York pub offers & # 39; Cuomo Chips & # 39; to comply with the new coronavirus rule in food and alcoholic beverages.

A Saratoga Springs pub has added "Cuomo Chips" to the menu after Governor Andrew Cuomo imposed a new coronavirus restriction on restaurants that alcohol purchases include food.

Cuomo complained Thursday that some restaurants had been transformed into open-air standing bars, where the rules for masks and social distancing were ignored. He also wants diners who drink to sit down. He plans to enforce a three-strike rule that could cost violators their liquor license.

In downtown Saratoga, Harvey's Irish pub owner Matthew Bagely says he's sticking to the new rule by selling Cuomo fries to customers who don't want a full meal, WRGB-TV reported.

"I mean why not, they are your chips, they are your rule, so you might get some appreciation and appreciation for another little hurdle we have to overcome as business owners," Bagely told the station, referring to the governor.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A tab photo shows a bag of Cuomo Chips that will cost you a dollar plus sales tax, a portion of which goes to the coffers of New York State.

Cuomo chief adviser Rich Azzopardi said Friday that Harvey's potato chips do not violate the governor's food requirements rule, according to the New York Post.

NY GOV. CUOMO PUBLISHES NEW BAR, RESTAURANT RESTRICTIONS IN CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: & # 39; 3 STRIKES ARE CLOSED & # 39;

"It is consistent with the orientation, but you have to be seated," Azzopardi said.

Begley clarified on Friday that he has complied with coronavirus restrictions on food and alcohol and was not trying to make a political statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Begley has another concern besides the pandemic.

Saratoga is New York's summer place for horse racing, but due to this year's pandemic, the meeting opened on Thursday without fans being able to attend the races.