The New York Republican Party boils down to expecting Democrats to be so wrong that voters give the Republican Party another chance.

Democrats gained a sizable 40-23 lead in the state Senate last year. And if they maintain control of redistricting after the 2020 census, gerrymandering could block the Republican Party for a decade.

Meanwhile, most large donors, the business community, especially real estate, feel compelled to "pay the rent" to those in power, paying heavily in the hope that their interests will be recognized.

The opposition is still important in both houses: it points to flaws in the bills, offers common sense ideas, reinforces the thorns of the embattled moderate Democrats, etc. But it's depressing work, sparking a wave of retirements among the remaining Republican senators, making it even more difficult for the party to retain the seats it still has.

But this means much-needed fresh blood, and officials committed to principles, rather than power, pork, and advantages.

But ascending progressives are causing disasters. His insistence on emptying prisons and jails, regardless of public safety risks, is increasing crime across the state. And its obsession with "taxing the wealthy" is a growing drag on an economy that was once vibrant.

It is now up to the Republican Party to be ready to move forward when voters realize it is time to change.