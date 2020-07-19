The New York Times owning family were slavers: Goodwin

It is much worse than I thought. In addition to the many ties between the family that owns The New York Times and the Civil War Confederation, new evidence shows that members of the extended family were slavers.

Last Sunday, I related that Bertha Levy Ochs, the mother of the Times patriarch Adolph S. Ochs, supported the South and slavery. She was caught smuggling medicine to the Confederates in a baby carriage, and her brother Oscar joined the rebel army.

I have since learned that, according to a family story, Oscar Levy fought alongside two Mississippi cousins, which means that at least three members of Bertha's family fought for secession.

Adolfo Ochs' "sympathy for the south" was reflected in the content of the Chattanooga Times, the first newspaper he owned, and later The New York Times. The latter published an editorial in 1900 that said the Democratic Party, which Ochs supported, "can rightly insist that the evils of black suffrage were inflicted on them without reason."

Six years later, the Times published a brilliant profile of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on the 100th anniversary of his birth, calling him "the great leader of the south."

Ochs reportedly made contributions to the rebel monuments, including $ 1,000 for the massive Stone Mountain Monument in Georgia that celebrates Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson. He made the donation in 1924 so that his mother, who died 16 years earlier, could be on the founders' list, adding in a letter that "Robert E. Lee was his idol."

In the years leading up to his death in 1931, Ochs's brother George was simultaneously an officer in The New York Times Company and leader of the New York Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

All of that would be bad enough given that the same family still owns the Times and allows it to become a leader in the movement to demonize the founding of the United States and rewrite history to put slavery at its core. As part of that revisionism, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln are suddenly beyond redemption, their great works canceled out for their flaws.

But shouldn't such impressive justice include the responsibility to lead by example? Shouldn't the Times clean up the Confederates in their own closet first?

That was the question last week. It is now more urgent because of the new information.

A week ago, he was "aware that there was no evidence or claim that any member of Bertha's family owned slaves or participated in the slave trade."

That statement is no longer accurate. I have found convincing evidence that Uncle Bertha Levy Ochs lived for several years in Natchez, Miss., Before the Civil War had at least five slaves.

He was his father's brother and his name was John Mayer because he dropped the last name Levy, according to a family tree compiled by the Ochs-Sulzberger clan about 70 years ago.

Mayer was a store owner and a prominent leader of the small Jewish community in Natchez and, during the war, organized a home guard unit, according to family letters and historians.

Neither the 1860 census nor its separate "slave calendar" lists the names of Mayer's slaves. They are identified as two men, aged 70 and 26, and three women, aged 65, 45 and 23.

That makes it likely that Mayer had slaves when niece Bertha lived with him for several years before marrying Julius Ochs in 1853. Mayer and his wife had 14 children and were wealthy enough that it would have been unusual if they were not owners of slaves, according to Robert Rosen, author of "The Confederate Jews".

Bertha, who came from Germany as a teenager, might have been horrified by the experience of witnessing and being cared for by a human chattel. Instead, he fully embraced barbaric practice and devoted himself to the "peculiar institution." She was a founding member of a chapter of Daughters of the Confederacy and requested that a Confederate flag be hung over her coffin, which it was.

Separately, there is also compelling evidence that the brother of a Sulzberger family Revolutionary War era ancestor was involved in the slave trade.

His name was Abraham Mendes Seixas, and he was born in New York City in 1750. He was an officer in the Continental Army during the war, then stayed in South Carolina, where accounts describe him as a slave trader and / or auctioneer.

"The Final Victims", a 2004 book on the slave trade by James McMillin, reprints a poem published in a Charleston newspaper in 1784 that announces an upcoming sale.

It reads in part:

"Abraham Seixas … He has for sale, some blacks, men

"It will adapt well to the bride and groom,

"He also has some of his wives

"You can make clean and dirty rooms.

"To plant, too, you have some

"To sell, all for cash,… Or take them to the whip."

A few lines later, Seixas adds: "Young people, right, if that works."

The discovery of these creepy stories does not give me pleasure. The Ochs-Sulzberger family is a great American family that has served our nation in war and peace since its founding. Ochs himself made the New York Times fighter the gold standard of journalism, and the newspaper under his heirs often took great risks to defend the First Amendment.

I will always be grateful for the lessons I learned during my 16 years there. But then it was a different document, in which standards of equity were applied and the prejudices of journalists were left on the floor of the courtroom.

Standards are now on the courtroom floor, with each story dominated by the views of journalists. The result is a daily train wreck that bears little resemblance to the traditions of what used to be a great newspaper, trustworthy because it was impartial.

Worse yet, the Times has moved beyond open partisanship to declare itself the deciding factor of all things race related. His project of 1619 insists that slavery was the key to the founding of the nation, and that the war for independence was primarily about perpetuating white supremacy.

This narrative is profoundly wrong, according to a long list of the best historians. However, the newspaper is not deterred and has increased its demonization of anyone who disagrees with it or its reckless support for the Marxism-inspired Black Lives Matter agenda.

Handcuff the police, knock down statues, rewrite textbooks, make America the bad guy in the world – that's what the Times sells today.

Anyone with such an activist agenda will be purer than Caesar's wife. The Times clearly fails that test and owes its staff, shareholders, and readers a full account of slaveholders and Confederates in the past.

I hope that after taking a dose of their own medicine, the owner and publishers focus their efforts where they belong: on making The New York Times a great newspaper again.