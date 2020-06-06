The New York Times staff is red hot for Tom Cotton's op-ed.

Anger continued to simmer in The New York Times on Friday after top management confessed to rushing an op-ed urging President Trump to employ the US military. USA To crack down on protesters.

More than 300 non-editorial employees staged a virtual strike calling the sick, while hundreds of journalists tuned in to a virtual city hall with angry questions for editor A.G. Sulzberger, executive editor Dean Baquet, and editorial page editor James Bennet.

Senior editors gave a conciliatory tone during the Friday morning meeting, but failed to calm reporters who claimed that the trial, by Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Endangered the lives of black employees of the Newspaper.

Sulzberger called the senator's opinion piece, titled "Tom Cotton: Send the Troops," "inflammatory," while Bennet apologized profusely for directing the piece after defending it the day before, sources said.

That didn't stop a staff member from asking Sulzberger, "Why does James Bennet still have a job?" A source said. Sulzberger "did not give a very strong response," added this person.

Employees first rebelled against the opinion piece after it was presented on Wednesday, prompting Bennet to defend himself, both in the newspaper and on Twitter.

"Times Opinion owes our readers to show counterarguments, particularly those made by people in a position to establish policy," he wrote.

Sulzberger endorsed Bennet and said in a staff email on Thursday: "We do not publish any arguments, they must be accurate and bona fide explorations of the day's problems."

By Thursday night, the newspaper was throwing the op-ed under the bus, saying Bennet had not read it before its publication.

Sources said Cotton interacted with a 25-year-old Times employee he worked with in the past and that the trial was eventually approved by a "editor-in-chief."

Cotton questioned the Times' claim that the piece was not up to scratch on Friday.

"The only" standard "that this did not meet was that opinion pieces should not anger the mob," he tweeted.