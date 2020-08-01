The New York Times union wants & # 39; sensitivity readings & # 39; as part of the editorial process

A union representing some 1,200 New York Times employees is urging that the articles be subject to "sensitive reading."

The News Guild of New York said its representatives recommended an additional layer of background research during a meeting with the Gray Lady's leadership earlier this month on how to make the newspaper "more diverse and equitable."

The meeting came in response to a newsroom uproar over Republican Senator Tom Cotton's controversial opinion piece.

"Diversity, inclusion and equity is not a static objective. It is a continuous commitment that must be implemented in all facets of the company ”, wrote the Guild in a memo.

Suggestions include diversifying the newspaper's workforce, publishing data annually that includes demographics on hiring, promoting, and retaining, and investing in mentoring programs for people of color.

But a proposal raised some eyebrows on social media.

"Get it right from the start: sensitivity readings should occur early in the publishing process, with compensation for those who do them," the union said wrote on Twitter.

He added in the memo: "The planning of sensitivity readings at the beginning of the editorial process, not at the end."

"Anyone who is asked to spend more than 15 minutes performing this task should receive compensation, reflecting the existing translation fee policy."

Arkansas Cotton, whose opinion piece calling for military intervention to crack down on the protests sparked an uprising by Times employees and the expulsion of editorial page editor James Bennet, rebuked the union for its recommendation.

"Sensitivity readings" for opinion articles? And additional compensation for censoring? Cotton asked.

"New @nytimes slogan: all news that can be printed and valued by alarm clock censors well compensated," added the lawmaker.

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro continued, writing: "What happens if we simply fire all those who demand a sensitivity reading because they are children's bulls?"

In recent years, some publishers and writers have hired "sensitive readers" to provide commentary on pieces that address issues such as race and religion and identify potential cultural inaccuracies or representation issues.

However, some in the industry have compared the practice to censorship.

The Times even explored the subject in a 2017 article titled: "In an era of online outrage, do sensitive readers result in better books or censorship?"