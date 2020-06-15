The next biggest generation (opinion)

On the opposite shore, Kerrigan Williams and Jacqueline LaBayne, 22 and 23, organized a sit-in on the United States Capitol mobilizing supporters of Freedom Fighters DC, most of whom are from their Generation age group. Z. In Bend, Oregon, Adriana Aquarius, 21, organized a local protest in her hometown; in Olean, New York, it was 23-year-old Jamel Burney who took the lead; And in Nashville, Tennessee, six teens gathered more than 20,000 people to call for an end to systemic racism. And it was 17-year-old Darnella Frazier who filmed and posted on social media a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

We will never know exactly how many have taken to the streets in recent weeks, protesting the deaths of Floyd and other African-Americans due to police brutality. But we do know this: These protests show that a new generation of young leaders is emerging across the country. A recent survey by University of Maryland sociologist Dana Fisher and a team of researchers in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and London found that half of the protesters surveyed were under the age of 30. They are black, brown and white. They are emerging in communities everywhere. They are non-violent, but passionate. And they offer a much brighter vision of the future.

His promise is a surprise. As commentators like Charlotte Alter have acknowledged, Millennials and Gen Z have endured a series of punishments, almost knockout punches as they grew up. They have survived September 11 and the subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Two strong recessions have left them with the worst economic outlook in decades. Millions have borne the increasing burden of college debt. Recently, the global pandemic has not only blocked them socially, but has left them with the possibility of returning to university life that will be unrecognizable. President John F. Kennedy noted long ago that "life is unfair," but does that apply to entire generations?

For many, this string of devastating events would be daunting, and indeed these generations have struggled with mental health challenges at a distressing pace. But what we've been seeing is that many Millennials and Gen Zers are also resilient, persistent, and fed up with the long history of inequity in our society. They want to be part of a movement to make life fairer, starting with justice for black Americans.

Seven years ago, three young black women in their 20s and 30s, Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, and Patrisse Khan-Cullors, launched #BlackLivesMatter after the murder of a black teenager, Trayvon Martin. They organized more protests after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson and Eric Garner in New York. While #BlackLivesMatter gained significant traction around the isolated protests, it struggled to get into the mainstream.

Right-wing commentators relentlessly attacked their supporters. In 2016, only 27% of Americans viewed Black Lives Matter favorably. But the events of the past few months, from Covid-19 to the devastation of the economy and the murder of George Floyd, brought emotions to a boiling point. And #BlackLivesMatter became a galvanizing force. A Pew poll shows that public approval of the movement soared to 67%.

Generational activism now transcends racial groupings. Lara Putnam, a historian studying the grassroots organization at the University of Pittsburgh, told Time that "communities of color are stepping up in outrage and saying we cannot allow this to continue to happen. But also, there is a young generation of white people who see that vision and are being mobilized to not just treat this as someone else's problem. " Longtime observers can recall how many white people were attempting to join the civil rights protests of the 1960s. However, in recent days, Fisher's team of researchers found that 61% of protesters respondents in New York City and 65% in Washington, DC, were white.

In Minneapolis, Ranay Barton, 18, reflected the change in attitude when he went downtown to a memorial for Floyd. "The first thing that crossed my mind was getting mad at white people," he told The New York Times. "When things like this happen, you tend to segregate yourself. But seeing all the support and solidarity reassured me. All of these people are of different colors, from different places, coming together with a purpose. I feel like the world should be like this." .

The activism of these younger generations comes, in part, from being more distressed by our systematic inequities than their older counterparts. According to the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), nearly two-thirds of American youth say police killings of African American men are part of a larger problem, compared to 43% of older people. What's more, among white Americans alone, a study by the Pew Research Center found that 51% of people ages 18-29 believe we have not done enough to ensure equal rights for black Americans; only 28% of whites between the ages of 50 and 64 would say the same.

While there are many encouraging things, the way forward for today's emerging young leaders is likely to be a long and winding one. The resistance will not go away without a fight. As the civil rights leaders of the 1960s and 1970s discovered, the story arc may lean toward justice, but it usually needs a lot of help.

This article was updated to include the results of a Pew poll of public approval of the Black Lives Matter movement.