Degrassi: The Next Generation is a Canadian teen drama and Degrassi’s first sequel series. Degrassi: The Next Generation, which premiered in 2001 on CTV, was the third incarnation of Degrassi and ran for 14 seasons from 2001-2015. The series has been created by Yan Moore and Linda Schuyler. Many of you might have wished for the series to continue when it last aired on August 2, 2015. So, that long-lost wish is now coming true. Degrassi is reviving for an all-new season on HBO. Degrassi fans rejoice! There’s plenty of content coming your way very soon.

In case you want to refresh what Degrassi: The Next Generation is about, here it is!

The show followed a group of high school students as they dealt with life issues such as bullying, dating, sexuality, growing up, drugs or parents, and other social problems that teenagers face today. Degrassi: The Next Generation has been credited with shedding light on these topics by showing how teens react to them.

The series follows the lives of a group of students attending Degrassi Community School. Each season tackles different issues that teens face as they grow older and transition into adulthood. From bullying and relationships to drug abuse and suicide, Degrassi tackles it all. Degrassi is considered to be a groundbreaking show, as each season addresses real problems that many teens face today. There are also Degrassi side stories that explore the lives of popular characters like Spike and Emma’s relationship with their parents or how Darcy copes after her brother commits suicide. Degrassi has become much more than just a tv series; it’s an iconic show for teenagers worldwide.”

How many seasons are there?

The series has a total of 14 seasons. The last season releasing in 2015.

The cast of Degrassi?

There is a long list of characters in the series. So, here a few of them will be mentioned only.

Miriam McDonald as Emma Nelson

Aubrey Graham as Jimmy Brooks

Christina Schmidt as Terri MacGregor

Melissa McIntyre as Ashley Kerwin

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer as Liberty Van Zandt

Cassie Steele as Manny Santos

What is the cast saying about Degrassi: The Next Generation?

The series creator Yan Moore said, “The new Degrassi is about kids who are growing up in a world where there is no clear line between the digital and physical worlds. They’re constantly negotiating how to be themselves and present their authentic selves online and off.”

Many of the cast members have commented on how the show has evolved over time. For example, Emma Nelson actress Miriam McDonald said, “It’s not just a teenage angst show anymore. It grows with you.” Miriam McDonald as Emma Nelson said, “It’s not just a teenage angst show anymore. It grows with you.” Aubrey Graham as Jimmy Brooks said, “It’s Degrassi but with a whole new generation of kids, so it just feels like something brand new.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Critical response to Degrassi

Degrassi: The Next Generation has been positive. Degrassi has received praise from the Parents Television Council and was presented with several awards like Teen Choice Awards, Young Artist Awards for being “an unflinching, non-exploitive teen drama that chronicles real-life issues faced by teens.”

Entertainment Weekly has called it “a cult hit”. Sarah Liss from CBC News said that “despite often being corny and soap opera-y, Degrassi: The Next Generation tackles issues that other genre series prefer to gloss over and was part of her essential viewing.” Brian Orloff of the St. Petersburg Times echoed the sentiments, and praised the series for “stay[ing] in touch with teens’ lives.”

Why you should watch Degrassi: The Next Generation?

The Degrassi franchise has been around for a long time and is known for tackling real-life issues that teenagers face. The Next Generation series in particular is well-loved by audiences and critics alike, who applaud it for its unflinching portrayal of teenage life. If you’re looking for a show that’s both entertaining and relevant, Degrassi: The Next Generation is definitely worth checking out.

If you want a series that realistically portrays teenage life, Degrassi: The Next Generation is the answer. It doesn’t shy away from taboo topics like drugs, sex, and violence but instead confronts them head-on – which makes for highly compelling viewing. So, if you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned teen drama, Degrassi: The Next Generation is the show for you. With its determined look at real-life issues, it’s sure to keep you entertained and engaged from start to finish. Check it out today!