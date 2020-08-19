the-next-girl-scouts-cookie-flavor-to-grace-your-mouth:-french-toast

(CNN) French toast is no longer just for the breakfast table. Starting in 2021, it can pair just as well with wine as a dessert — thanks to a new Girl Scouts cookie flavor.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America on Tuesday announced that Toast-Yay!, a new flavor, will be added to the 2021 cookie season lineup. The bread-shaped cookies look like miniature slices of French toast topped with icing.

Due to the pandemic, Girl Scouts began offering consumers the option to buy cookies online through their Girl Scouts Cookie Care or donate cookies to communities in need.

Next year, the youth organization said it will “again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative ‘virtual cookie booths’ on social media (with parental supervision).”

Girl Scout cookie season officially begins in January — so this tantalizing treat is just a tease at this point. But at least 2020 brought some sweet news to look forward to.