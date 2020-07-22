The next great sports dynasty depends on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Here's the funny thing about dynasties: you hardly ever see them coming. The Yankees of yesteryear were the exception, because they always managed to find icons to replace their icons: Ruth a Gehrig a DiMaggio a Mantle. That dynasty lasted for most of 40 years, the dynasty against which all other dynasties are compared.

Otherwise? When Red Auerbach traded Cliff Hagen and Easy Ed Macauley for Bill Russell on April 30, 1956, no one could forecast the 11 titles in the following 13 years. When Bill Belichick and his lifetime record 36-44 used the 199th pick in the 2000 Tom Brady draft, no one in Foxboro was reserving showcase space for six Lombardi Trophies.

If the dynasty horns blew on June 1, 1992, when the Yankees picked Derek Jeter from Kalamazoo High, or June 25, 2009, when the Warriors selected Steph Curry from Little Davidson College … well, those trumpeters kept the music primarily to themselves.

That is why I hope that the next dynasty will be completely unknown to us as we reflect on today's question. Dynasties are very difficult to build anyway, but in an age of wage cap and revenue sharing they are much more difficult to strengthen and nurture. Often they are not announced until they have already arrived. But here is my guess about who is next:

Who ensures the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the next five to seven years.

Before the pandemic hit, the Antewakounmpo Milwaukee Bucks were overwhelming favorites, at 53-12, to emerge from the East and take on the Lakers, the Clippers, or anyone else who could trade the tough west. Assuming the NBA's bubble plan in Orlando runs smoothly starting next week, the Bucks will still have a terrific chance of winning the franchise's first title since another generational star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, took them to one in 1971.

The Bucks have made it clear that they intend to offer Antetokounmpo a super maximum, and before the pandemic released the number of upcoming salary caps, that would mean five years and $ 247.3 million. Antetokounmpo seems to like Milwaukee well. But nothing is guaranteed. And as we have seen: NBA players now go where they want to go, and not always where more cash awaits them. So that could mean anywhere.

(Although even if the Knicks take the absurd notion of making Jason Kidd their coach seriously, they are unlikely to be here. The Knicks are adept at identifying franchise players, let alone acquiring them.)

And if Antetokounmpo decides he doesn't want the Bucks windfall, or, as likely, if a reduced maximum target makes the notion of a passion for travel more appealing, well, that could spawn a fascinating story, if the Bucks Treat him next year or watch him walk next summer.

As much as Kevin Durant's draw captured the league's imagination last June, after all, he was already approaching 31 with an Achilles bum. Antetokounmpo does not turn 26 until December. He will be the youngest player of this magnitude available since LeBron James, 25, in 2010.

And he is just getting better. His scores (6.8 to 12.7 to 16.9 to 22.9 to 26.9 to 27.7) and rebounds (4.4 to 6.7 to 7.7 to 8.8 to 10.0 to 12.5) have improved each of his six years in the league and his shooting percentage increased every year since 2014 (.414) to 2019 (.578) before returning to .547 this year (when he has tried many more 3s than ever).

He also has a habit of taking the breath away from other players who were once on a blue moon.

Durant, in 2017: “The Greek Freak is a force. His ceiling is … he could end up being the best player to play if he really wanted to. He is by far my favorite player to watch. "

Magic Johnson, 2018: "It will be an MVP, a champion, this guy, it will put Milwaukee on the map and they will win a championship."

LeBron, 2019: “You only observe every year how he has been able to evolve as a player, obviously his physique has evolved, his mental focus has evolved, and the franchise has evolved since its first year. I greatly appreciate seeing someone who gives their all to the game. When you do that, the game automatically returns you. "

And that means banners, in clusters, for the Bucks … or the Mavs, or the Heat, or one of the Los Angeles teams, or the Warriors, or (what the hell?) The Knicks. Or who gets the name of Giannis on the dotted line. History awaits you.