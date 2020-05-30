The next Harley Quinn movie is already being discussed at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is reportedly already looking for a new Harley Quinn project. Margot Robbie recently played the character in Birds of prey, which premiered in theaters earlier this year. The film was a hit with critics, though it was not the box office success the studio had originally hoped for. In the end, the current state of affairs in the world shortened the theatrical run, giving the film a second life on the Digital and VOD platforms, where it performed much better.

Sources close to Warner Bros. say they are developing a new movie for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. At this time, it is unclear what exactly that project will be. Some DC fans hope they are investigating Birds of prey 2Although that seems unlikely at this point in time. Others hope we have the long-awaited Gotham City Mermaids, which seems quite logical at the moment. The study has not confirmed this, although an announcement could come in the coming months.

before Birds of prey in theaters, there were rumors of a new Harley Quinn movie coming to theaters every year for years to come. 2020 counts for Birds of preywhile 2021 is going to The suicide squad, and 2022 goes to the mysterious project, if the rumor proves to be true. We also know there was a Joker and Harley Quinn movie starring Margot Robbie and Jared Leto in development at one point, though that seems highly unlikely after Warner Bros. worked with Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix on jester. It seems that Leto is done with the character.

In a recent interview, Margot Robbie explained how she ended up landing on Birds of prey. "While I was researching [Harley] I started reading Birds of prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and started researching all of that, "said Robbie. This hooked the actress enough to continue digging into the DC universe." I thought, 'Wow, there are so many cool DC female characters and nobody knows anything about any of them! "" This is what finally made Robbie do the movie and choose the characters.

As for why she didn't choose better-known characters, Margot Robbie felt it was time to introduce some lesser-known women. She says, "Focusing on the Gotham City MermaidsWe were only three and we were all known, while with Birds of prey you can pick any group for that … "So Robbie chose to take the darker route, which has been praised by many DC fans, even though that excitement didn't translate into box office success. That said, 2020 has been a rather strange year, so perhaps 2021 is better for Harley Quinn and her friends DCEU Mythic was the first to report on the new Harley Quinn project in development.

