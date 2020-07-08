The next school year has everyone worried. This is what the experts say

It's a question that goes beyond pandemic safety, experts say, because student well-being encompasses a wide range of factors. And for some parents, the best even seems to vary from child to child.

"My head hurts," said Jaime Nalls of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Each of Nalls' four children is different.

Nalls thought his rising young man, who is eager to return to class, would be fine. It's a different story when it comes to her youngest daughter, 9, with asthma.

"I am afraid to send him back to school without knowing if other people are taking precautions or trying to educate their children on how to keep their masks," he said.

Private school was not an option, Nalls decided, as it would be too expensive and inconvenient. Keeping her son home would mean leaving her job full time, she said, leaving the family dependent on her husband's income. No idea seemed great.

For her youngest daughter, Nalls would prefer to continue studying online. If he enters, she expected to see mandatory masks, social distancing, or even transparent barriers between desks.

Kelly Ruth of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania saw things differently. "You will not be able to prevent children from interacting with them," said Ruth, whose children are 12-13 years old.

Ruth wanted her children to go back to class, but she was wary of the precautions Nalls preferred. "I don't want my children to go to school feeling like they are in a prison, with shields everywhere, and masks and gloves."

If parents are concerned about schools, that's understandable, said Dr. Nathaniel Beers, a pediatrician at Children & # 39; s National Hospital in Washington, DC. "It is not an easy decision for any parent," he said.

But while Beers suggested that families talk to their own pediatricians about choosing what is right, he emphasized that infection concerns are not the only problem.

"School plays an incredibly important role in children's social-emotional development," he said. Not only that, Beers said recent data suggested that the virus may pose a lower risk to children than previously feared.

What do school pediatricians think?

While some children have experienced serious side effects after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus, the American Academy of Pediatrics noted in a recent statement that children and teens do not appear to play a role in driving Covid-19 outbreaks.

"More and more data has been received on the severity of the disease and the probability of infection for children, which are substantially lower than for adults," said Beers, who serves on the School Health Council for the AAP.

Given that, the AAP now emphasizes the importance of children returning to the classroom. Even when it means accepting some compensation for social distancing and other infection mitigation strategies.

"The AAP strongly recommends that all policy considerations for the upcoming school year begin with the goal of having students physically present at school," said the statement by the organization, which represents about 67,000 pediatricians.

This is because staying outside the classroom can put children at risk.

Keeping children home would have a disproportionate negative impact on vulnerable populations, the AAP said, with implications for racial and social equity. Time out of school can also mean decreased social and emotional development. Loss of academic progress may take time to return.

Other AAP concerns about keeping children home include food security, physical activity, and missed opportunities to identify student abuse and distress.

In some cases, that concern for the overall well-being of students means that the AAP's recommendations differ even from the guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that schools must place desks at least 6 feet away. But if spacing desks means less time in the classroom, AAP-recommended schools consider putting children in seats regardless of proximity. (Dr. Beers also referred to a June 1 study in The Lancet medical journal that found that the physical distance of 1 meter, about 3 feet, also offered benefits.)

Regardless of the schools they choose to pursue, the AAP suggested that the process of educating teachers, parents, and students about new measures should start as soon as possible, hopefully at least several weeks before the school year begins.

Time is running out for that to happen.

The gap between educators and policymakers

Most superintendents K-12 are not ready to say when their schools will open for in-person instruction, according to a national survey released in June by AASA, the Association of School Superintendents.

Only 5% said they hoped to reopen when state and local guidelines allowed.

Many superintendents who participated in the survey also said it has been a challenge to provide students equitably through the pandemic, citing the difficulty of offering adequate special education, online learning, health services, and other essentials. Lack of internet access in student homes is also a problem, 60% of superintendents said.

When it comes to adapting the school year to the pandemic, superintendents said the options could include a traditional schedule (70%); face-to-face and remote blended learning (74%); alternate days or weeks (59%); half day (37%); and extended school days (22%).

But even when professional educators hesitate, some policy makers are projecting confidence.

Florida schools will reopen at full capacity in August, Governor Ron DeSantis announced June 11. And Texas schools will open in person this fall, Texas Governor Greg Abbot told lawmakers in a June 18 call.

Both states are currently resisting an increase in Covid-19 infections. And many teachers are concerned about politicians' announcements.

"Educators are eager to return to their classrooms and teach their students in person, but they don't want to do it without a plan that adequately protects everyone," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers in a statement on June 22. . responding to Governor Abbot.

Everyone is relieved to see more and more evidence that the virus does not affect children as badly as adults. But teachers are more vulnerable. Secondary school teachers in the United States have an average age of 42.9 years, and many work to their 50s and 60s, when severe Covid-19 disease is most likely.

According to a USA Today / Ipsos survey, one in five teachers said she is unlikely to return to school in the fall.

"An attitude without a mask, without proof, without worry is exactly what the virus will spread," said Weingarten.

Families looking for another place.

As parents weigh the benefits, and the potential costs, of returning to the classroom or virtual learning, some families are considering other options.

Interest in home schooling in the past few weeks has been "explosive," said J. Allen Weston, executive director of the National Association of Home Schools. "I just can't keep up," he said. "Thousands of emails come in, and some days the phone rings continuously all day."

Weston said it's not just the risk of infection that makes parents consider homeschooling. You are listening to many families who are concerned that the classroom experience will be diminished by pandemic precautions.

While many imagine that home schooling is limited to individual homes, Weston said that about 70% of families who contact his organization have expressed interest in forming multi-household home school groups. (NHSA calls these Parent Organized Discovery Sites.)

Similar ideas are also gaining ground, such as the Prenda home "microschool" model. Website traffic increased 737% this June during the same month last year, said Prenda founder and CEO Kelly Smith.

Both Weston and Smith emphasized that these non-traditional models are not just for families with parents who stay home.

Many, if not most, homeschooling families have two parents who work full-time, Weston said, adding that the virtual schooling we saw this spring probably took much more parenting time than a home schooling group. home. "The idea that homeschooling takes up an enormous amount of time … is a misnomer," he said.

Still others are looking for ways to leave the classroom entirely.

Interest in outdoor-only "forest schools" is also increasing, according to Kimberly Worthington, chair of the board of directors of the American Forest Kindergarten Association. In this model, children spend their days outside in small groups, regardless of the weather.

That draws Sean Bleything from Winooski, Vermont, whose 4-year-old son is currently enrolled at Burlington Forest Preschool. Bleything hopes her son can keep a place there in the fall.

"Every day, they are outside all day, climbing trees and chasing frogs," Bleything explained. Preschool is a huge expense for the family, Bleything said, but it allows both parents to continue working full time. Children will remain outdoors year-round, even when the northern Vermont winter brings temperatures below freezing.

Experts say the transmission of the virus is much lower outside, which is a relief to the Bleything family.

"They are able to follow all the orientation (social distancing) inherently because of the way it is configured," Bleything said. "It was perfect."