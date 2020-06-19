The next season of & # 39; So You Think You Can Dance & # 39; no & # 39; advances & # 39; due to the coronavirus pandemic

"So You Think You Can Dance" is the last television show to receive a hit due to the coronavirus, and it's a blast.

The upcoming 17th season of FOX's hit dance competition series "will not advance" due to restrictions in response to the viral outbreak, a representative for the show confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

"As a result, while we waited for his return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we have set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule, and limited time," the statement read. of the representative.

A source close to the situation told Variety that the network has not ruled out a possible comeback for the show if production can resume, but FOX has already established its fall and mid-season schedule for the year, meaning that "SYTYCD" may be delayed until 2021.

"SYTYCD" has been on the air since 2005 and features dancers working in various dance styles with professionals. The show is judged by Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson and Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval, while Cat Deeley is the hostess.