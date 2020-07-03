The NFL plans to play the black national anthem before week 1 games

The news was first reported by The Undefeated, owned by ESPN.

According to the source, "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be played before "The Star-Spangled Banner". This will begin with the first nationally televised game of the season, which is Sept. 10, when the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the Houston Texans.

The song will also play throughout the list of those Week 1 games on Sunday afternoons, during Sunday Night Football and during the two ESPN games on Monday nights, according to the source.

Additionally, the source says the league is working collaboratively with players to recognize victims of systemic racism throughout the season. Items discussed with players include adding names of victims to helmet stickers or t-shirt patches, as well as educational programs and narratives (such as additional public service announcements about victims and their families).