The NFL pledges $ 250 million over the next 10 years to help combat systematic racism





"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs that address criminal justice reform, police reform, and economic and educational advancement."

The NFL said it will also use its television network and other media properties to raise awareness, promote "education on social justice issues" and "foster unity."

"We, the National Soccer League, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We, the National Soccer League, believe that the lives of Blacks matter, "Goodell said. His statement came in response to the "Stronger Together" video, which featured several black NFL players asking the league to take a firm stand in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. After a video of his death came to light, it sparked protests around the world with people demanding justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality. On Wednesday, several high-profile professional athletes, including NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, sent a letter to Congress calling for an end to qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that athletes say is protecting the liability police. The bill was introduced by representatives Justin Amash and Ayanna Pressley, who they say would help restore public confidence in the government and the police and ensure that whenever a citizen's constitutional rights are violated, he or she has a appeal in a court of law. .

