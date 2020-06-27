So if the Rangers lose their qualifying round to the Hurricanes, they will have a 12.5 percent chance of picking first in the NHL draft and taking Risuski to far left Alexis Lafreniere on Broadway.

Yes, folks, there will be a Phase 2 of the NHL draft lottery after Phase 1 on Friday ended with a Loser of the qualifying round to be named later after winning the first overall pick. The eight losers from the qualifying round will be entered in this second lottery to be held between the end of the playoffs and the first round of the 16-team playoffs. Each of the losers will have a 12.5 percent chance of winning the right to recruit Lafreniere, who has broken away from a very strong field.

The Red Wings, whose .275 win percentage was the worst in the NHL since the Thrashers' .238 in 1999-2000, fell to fourth overall. The senators, who had a 25 percent chance of claiming first place by virtue of also owning the Sharks team, will choose third and fifth. The Kings, who had the fourth worst record in the league, will choose the second. The Sabers, out of the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, will play eighth overall.

The Rangers will also receive the last round from Carolina or Toronto as the hurricane return deadline for Brady Skjei.

As for the Devils, the Unknown Team brought them down in a team to seventh overall with their own team, so they could have at least one outside opportunity against Erie defender Jamie Drysdale.

The status of the first conditional round New Jersey acquired from Arizona in the Taylor Hall settlement remains in suspended animation. If the Coyotes lose to Nashville in the playoffs and become Lucky Loser to claim first place overall, they would keep the team and the Devils would receive Arizona's first round next year with no strings attached.

Islanders also live in the land of strangers. Its first assailant is fined Ottawa for the Jean-Gabriel Pageau deadline agreement, unless Lou Lamoriello's team loses to Florida and takes first overall. In that case, the islanders owe the senators their first round next season, also unconditionally.

It's unclear whether the NHL has a contingency plan for the lottery if the virus prohibits the completion of the qualification round, assuming, of course, that the NHL and NHLPA agree on a return-to-play package that would include an extension of the CBA. The qualifiers are tentatively scheduled to start on July 30.

That is a mystery … as is Lafreniere's fate, for at least another six or seven weeks.