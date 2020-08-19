‘the-nightmare-has-ended.’-victims-address-the-golden-state-killer-in-court

(CNN) Nearly every victim who took the stand against the Golden State Killer on Tuesday called him a monster — one they were finally able to face after decades of waiting.

“The nightmare has ended. He is the one forever alone in the dark,” Carol Daly, one of the original detectives assigned to the case in Sacramento said in a statement on behalf of victim Cathy Rogers.

Over the course of his crime spree that spanned California, Joseph James DeAngelo has been known as the Golden State Killer, the East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker and the Visalia rapist. Last year, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to raping more than 50 women and murdering 13 people in the 1970s and 80s. As part of a plea deal, he also admitted to crimes he has not been charged with.

One by one, victims and family members took the stand, describing in unpalatable detail, the horrors inflicted upon them by the former police officer.

One woman, who was just seven years old and asleep when her mother was bound and raped by DeAngelo, described him threatening her mother not to make a sound lest it wake her.