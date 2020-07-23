The non-contact massage spa is perfect for germaphobes (Video)

YES, WE ARE OPEN

It is difficult to stay six feet away from your masseuse. That's why Body Roll Studio, in Tribeca, New York City, could be the ideal place to safely relieve your stress. See how their non-contact massage machines work on this behind-the-scenes tour.

"It is perfect for post-COVID because it is totally contactless," said Piret Aava, owner of Body Roll Studio. "You are in your own room, nobody touches you and you can really exercise your muscles." Along with the masks, customers also wear long sleeves, leggings, socks, and latex gloves.

