The North Carolina circuit loses associations after the publication of the owner of the "Bubba rope"

A North Carolina race track has lost some associations after its owner announced "Bubba Rope" for sale online days after NASCAR said a knot had been found at Bubba Wallace's garage stall, the only one black pilot of the upper series.

A concrete company and a series of drivers ended their partnerships on Friday with the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Bubba Rope's post from the racetrack owner on Facebook Marketplace earlier this week sparked a backlash on social media and the conviction of a spokesman for Governor Roy Cooper.

"Buy your Bubba Rope today for just $ 9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great," the publication said.

The Carolina Sprint Tour posted on its Facebook page that it would not run on the race track for the rest of its season, according to the newspaper.

"We do not endorse or endorse the comments and posts that were made last week," the series said in an online post.

A concrete company also said it was severing all ties to the highway.

NASCAR officials released a photo Thursday of the rope found Sunday at Wallace's garage stall that sparked a federal investigation, which determined it had been there since October. The incident occurred less than two weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its venues and races at Wallace's urging.